Where Illinois Basketball Ranks in Jon Rothstein's Offseason Top 45
Four transfer portal losses and two likely NBA departures have put Illinois in roster-overhaul mode for the second straight offseason.
The Illini recently added Arkansas’ Zvonimir Ivisic (twin brother of Illinois center Tomislav), but unless they make more headway in the transfer portal soon, coach Brad Underwood and his staff will have to rely heavily on a host of first-year-players to fill the void.
Yet the bar remains relatively high for the 2025-26 Illini, at least in one college basketball expert’s opinion.
Jon Rothstein, CBS’s college basketball insider, has Illinois slotted as the No. 29 squad in the country in his “Rothstein 45: Offseason Edition."
It is worth noting that Rothstein puts together his rankings based on the assumption that projected first-round draft picks won’t be returning – a category that Illinois freshmen Kasparas Jakucionis and Will Riley fall into.
Also, because the latest "Rothstein 45" published Monday, the Illini's projected starting lineup was made up of a pair of experienced guards in Kylan Boswell and Ty Rodgers, and a frontcourt of the Ivisic twins and sharpshooting forward Jake Davis – but didn't account for Tuesday's signing of European forward David Mirkovic, a significant move.
With a Mirkovic-less roster earning a top-30 ranking in the eyes of Rothstein, it’s safe to say any further substantial additions through the transfer portal or the international talent market (namely FC Barcelona target Dame Sarr) could vault Illinois up the preseason charts.
And none of that accounts for the possibility of a return by Riley or Jakucionis – the latter of which still remains highly unlikely. But if Underwood and his staff make a few more moves and return one or – goodness gracious! – both their projected NBA draft picks, the Illini would be locks for a preseason top-15 ranking and legitimate Final Four threats in 2025-26.