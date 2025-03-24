3 Key Numbers From Illinois' Loss to Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament
The rollercoaster finally came to a halting stop for Illinois (22-13) in its NCAA Tournament second-round matchup with Kentucky – a season-ending 84-75 loss Sunday at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
Here are three key numbers that detail what went right and (mostly) wrong in Illinois’ final outing of the season (and – spoiler alert – you'll recognize many of the usual culprits after an Illini loss):
26
Illinois' turnover total of 14 feels low for how devastating each one of them felt – and that’s probably because the Wildcats turned those miscues into 26 points on the other end. Each time Illinois built a bit of momentum, Kentucky stifled it by creating (or simply being in the right place at the right time for) yet another Illini turnover. Lead guard Kasparas Jakucionis committed six turnovers and had just two assists in what may have been his final college basketball appearance.
28.1
The Illini have lived and died by the three all season long, and on Sunday their 9-for-32 (28.1 percent) performance from beyond the arc served as the final slightly askew nails in their coffin. Big man Tomislav Ivisic did go a solid 5-for-12 from long range, but his teammates combined to go just 4-for-20 (20.0 percent) as Illinois struggled to stay within striking distance of the Wildcats' dynamic offense.
Plus-8
Likely the only thing that kept the Illini in the mix and able to cut UK's lead to single digits after it had swelled in the second half was with their work on the boards. Outrebounding the Wildcats 44-36 and muscling after 12 offensive rebounds, the Illini controlled the glass – especially freshman big Morez Johnson Jr., who had seven boards (including four offensive) in just 17 minutes off the bench.