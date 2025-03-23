3 Bold Predictions for Illinois vs. Kentucky in NCAA Tournament Second Round
Last season, Illinois put together a magical Elite Eight run that was snuffed out only by the eventual national champions. In this year's NCAA Tournament, Illinois (22-12) has bounced Xavier to set up a second-round meeting with Kentucky (23-11) and its first-year coach Mark Pope – who is seeking to elevate his blue-blood program back to its traditional status.
But the Illini have their own program legacy to think about – as in, building a lasting one. And while our Magic 8 Ball will neither confirm nor deny its knowledge of which team will continue dancing after Sunday's game in Milwaukee (4:15 p.m. CT, on CBS), it has been generous enough to share a trio of bold predictions in advance.
Kasparas Jakucionis will control the game
Aside from six turnovers (yes, we’ll just go ahead and gloss right over that), Illinois' freshman lead guard was excellent in his NCAA Tournament debut. Coming up just a rebound short of a triple-double, Jakucionis seemed to be on the floor doing everything, everywhere, all at once, pouring in 16 points, snagging nine rebounds and dishing out 10 assists.
Although Jakucionis has had his ups and downs throughout his first (and only?) college campaign, he undoubtedly has the ability to carry the Illini on a deep tournament run. And even if he doesn’t have another eye-popping stat line Sunday against Kentucky, Jakucionis will be relied on by Illinois to control the pace and tempo of the game.
Neither team gets to 80
With two of the highest-scoring offenses in college basketball set to duel, nothing less than a cinematic display of acrobatic and unceasing scores is expected – with either team (or both!) putting the pedal to the floor on the way to 100 points.
But it must be said: Illinois has at times been excellent on the defensive end, especially at the start of its season. Expect coach Brad Underwood to go deep into his bag of defensive tricks in an attempt to slow Kentucky's offense, while Pope figures to make a few defensive alterations of his own, forcing the Illini to work for their buckets. No one is saying Sunday will be a replica of Saturday's UCLA-Tennessee slogfest, but don’t be surprised if defense plays a greater role than most anticipate.
Otega Oweh will eat
Few wings in America can match Oweh’s combination of physicality and athleticism. And for all of the Illini's size, athleticism and defensive assets, they come up empty when it comes to an answer for slowing the Wildcats’ 6-foot-4, 215 pound leading scorer (16.4 points per game).
Although Oweh can knock down the three (36.5 percent this season), he averages fewer than one a game and prefers to attack the rim. And although Tre White has the combination of size and mobility to theoretically stay in front, Oweh should in turn put his head down and try to bully White into the paint. Shot blockers Tomislav Ivisic and Morez Johnson Jr. are a last line of defense, but they haven't been in position to challenge shots around the rim as reliably as they were early in the season, and their foul proneness figures to also send Oweh to the free-throw line for a number of freebies. Expect 25-plus points out of the Wildcats star.