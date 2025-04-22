Former Illinois Guard Enters Transfer Portal – Could a Reunion Be in the Cards?
Given the transitory nature of college athletics today, reunions could become more and more frequent in NCAA sports. We’ve already seen it twice for the same player, with guard Meechie Johnson transferring from Ohio State to South Carolina back to Ohio State and, finally, back to South Carolina again.
Illinois already has been linked to Adam Miller, the Arizona State guard who spent his freshman season in Champaign. Would Illini coach Brad Underwood consider similar returns?
The question took on new urgency when Georgetown guard Jayden Epps announced his entry into the transfer portal Monday, according to ESPN.
Epps, a Virginia native, started his college career at Illinois in 2022 as a top-100 recruit out of high school, per 247 Sports. A 6-foot-2 guard who showed flashes of excellence in Champaign, he averaged 9.5 points over 31 games for an Illini squad that made the NCAA Tournament. Although Epps had a successful first year, he decided to enter the transfer portal and landed closer to home, committing to Georgetown.
Epps broke out as a sophomore with the Hoyas, averaging 18.5 points and 4.2 assists, albeit for a team that struggled mightily (Georgetown won only nine games all season). He took a bit of a step back as a junior last season, averaging only 12.8 points and 2.3 assists, though the Hoyas improved, winning 18 games.
After missing the NCAA Tournament each of the past two seasons, Epps is on the move again. A very good slasher and an improved three-point shooter (from 30.1 percent as a freshman to 34.4 percent last season), he could be a very good fit in Champaign, adding versatility and depth at the guard position.
Underwood has said that he is looking to add experience through the transfer portal, and Epps certainly fits the bill. The Illini could use a secondary ball-handler and perimeter defensive pest in the rotation. If both sides are willing, a reunion may not be out of the question.