Illinois Must Begin Matching Big Bro Energy of Physical Opponents
Maryland coach Kevin Willard was almost apologetic when describing how hard his Terrapins went at Illinois in their 88-65 Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals win Friday.
The Illini (21-12) had hoped Friday's game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis would go differently than their 91-70 defeat to the Terps on Jan. 23 in Champaign, in which center Tomislav Ivisic was unavailable (mono) and some of his teammates were dealing with illness.
Turns out the Illini got their wish – but not what they wanted. The rematch didn't quite resemble the first meeting. It went far worse.
"The first game was was a little different because they didn't have Ivisic," Willard said, then paused. "You know ... they are a talented team, they are really good – but they are also young. So I kind of like the fact that we can post up, we can go at them and be a little bit more physical."
But is youth really the problem here? Duke is very young but seems poised for a deep NCAA Tournment run (and, lest we forget, ripped the Illini for the worst loss in program history only a few weeks ago). Hulking Big Ten Freshman of the Year Derik Queen, who turned 20 in December, clobbered the Illini for 23 points and 10 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Ivisic, who is 21 and has years of experience playing against pros in Europe, languished in foul trouble most of the game. That's not a knock on him. At 7-foot-1, he is relatively lean while relying more on finesse than, say, the forearm shiver. Morez Johnson Jr. was in his first game back from a broken wrist. All that's left on the bench are Ben Humrichous, Jake Davis and Carey Booth – fish out of water defending opposing power bigs.
"I think they've struggled against teams that have been physical with them," Willard said of the Illini, noting that Iowa rarely sent the ball into the post in a 106-94 footrace won by Illinois on Thursday.
"It was going to be different tonight," Willard said. "I think we've been very physical with them both times we've played them."
It was the sort of Big Bro energy that should infuriate Little Bro and light a fire under the Illini to match the energy of more physical opponents – or at least be better prepared for any rough-and-tumble matchups coming in the NCAAs.
"They definitely were really aggressive with us," Illini guard Kylan Boswell agreed. "That's something we need to amp up on our side."