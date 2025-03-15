Social Media Sounds Off as Maryland Drubs Illinois in Big Ten Tournament
Illinois went into Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Friday with nothing short of blood-red revenge and a Big Ten Tournament championship on its mind. Facing No. 2 seed Maryland, which conked the Illini 91-70 in Champaign earlier this season, No. 7 seed Illinois had no shortage of motivation.
But seven minutes and four Rodney Rice threes deep into the game, the Illini found themselves facing a 22-10 deficit – and things somehow still went downhill from there in an 88-65 decimation.
By halftime, Illinois (21-12) wasn't just staring at the back of Maryland (25-7) – the Illini could barely make out the Terrapins sprinting away miles ahead of them. A second half that saw Illinois outscore Maryland had to count for a moral victory – the tiniest sliver of a silver lining in a 23-point defeat.
With Maryland experiencing the highest of highs and Illinois the dankest and grimmest of lows, fans and college basketball personalities couldn’t help but turn to social media to gloat, cope, gawk and, above all, be heard.
Here are a few of their best reactions: