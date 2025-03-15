Illini now

Social Media Sounds Off as Maryland Drubs Illinois in Big Ten Tournament

The Terrapins put on an absolute show Friday night in Indianapolis. As for the Illini, well, not so much ...

Jackson Langendorf

Mar 14, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Maryland Terrapins center Derik Queen (25) shoots the ball while Illinois Fighting Illini guard Kasparas Jakucionis (32) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Illinois went into Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Friday with nothing short of blood-red revenge and a Big Ten Tournament championship on its mind. Facing No. 2 seed Maryland, which conked the Illini 91-70 in Champaign earlier this season, No. 7 seed Illinois had no shortage of motivation.

But seven minutes and four Rodney Rice threes deep into the game, the Illini found themselves facing a 22-10 deficit – and things somehow still went downhill from there in an 88-65 decimation.

By halftime, Illinois (21-12) wasn't just staring at the back of Maryland (25-7) – the Illini could barely make out the Terrapins sprinting away miles ahead of them. A second half that saw Illinois outscore Maryland had to count for a moral victory – the tiniest sliver of a silver lining in a 23-point defeat.

With Maryland experiencing the highest of highs and Illinois the dankest and grimmest of lows, fans and college basketball personalities couldn’t help but turn to social media to gloat, cope, gawk and, above all, be heard.

Here are a few of their best reactions:

Maryland Has Always Had Illinois’ Number 

Illini Fans Reminiscing on … Yesterday

Terrapins Looking Like One of the Best Teams in America

Agreed

Turned Off a While Ago

Not Even Sure What This Implies, But ... Yes?

An Understatement for Illini Fans

Death, Taxes and a Jon Rothstein Tagline

What Could’ve Been If the Illini Had Just Hit 10 More Threes

Jackson Langendorf
JACKSON LANGENDORF

Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.

