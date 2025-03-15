3 Key Numbers From Illinois' Loss to Maryland at the Big Ten Tournament
Illinois (21-12) carried not only a four game winning streak into Friday’s Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal matchup with Maryland (25-7, 14-6 Big Ten) – but also the hopes that it had turned a corner and was ready to grow into the young-but-legitimate national championship contender its early-season potential suggested.
All of it was ended, though – and in embarrassing fashion. The Terrapins blew out the Illini by a final score of 88-65, ending the streak and putting their aspirations of a deep NCAA Tournament run in serious doubt.
Here are three key numbers that help explain how the blowout unfolded:
7
After giving up eight threes to Iowa’s Payton Sandfort on Thursday, Illinois would be expected to be on its P’s and Q’s guarding the three-point line against Maryland, a squad with several excellent perimeter shooters. Naturally, the inconsistent Illini had different plans, allowing seven threes to Terps guard Rodney Rice, who scored a game-high 26 points.
Illinois’ inability to make defensive adjustments during games continues to result in lapses that lead directly to losses. With the NCAA Tournament up next, the Illini have no more opportunities to workshop and figure things out. It’s now or never.
9
The only potentially encouraging news from the night for Illinois: the rebounding is officially back. After losing the battle of the boards in these teams' last meet-up, the Illini made sure to prevent it from happening again – which was perhaps the only area they had down on lock Friday.
Illinois outrebounded Maryland 47-38 (including 16 offensive rebounds, which were parlayed into 16 second-chance points). That effort – a plus-9 rebounding margin – edged their impressive season average. Kasparas Jakucionis led the way with 10, while Morez Johnson Jr. added nine boards off the bench.
14
Surprisingly, Illinois held Maryland to just 42.3 percent from the field. The issue: The Terrapins took nine more field goals and six more free throws. And how did they get all those extra possessions while being outrebounded by the Illini? Turnovers.
Maryland played a turnvoer-free first half and finished with just three for the game. And because the Terps were equally impressive at snatching the ball away as they were at taking care of it, they forced the Illini into 17 turnovers – a plus-14 turnover margin in favor of Maryland.
The usual culprit for Illinois – Kasparas Jakucionis – led the way with six turnovers. Youth is often the excuse offered to explain the mistakes of Jakucionis and the Illini, but what we're seeing isn't youth. It's obstinence, inflexibility and a lack of focus. The learning process requires many things, but making the same preventable blunders isn't one of them.