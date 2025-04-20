NBA Playoffs Outlook for Former Illinois Guard Terrence Shannon Jr.
For a certain type of basketball fan – someone with Illinois allegiances but who also rocks with the NBA – it has been a bit of a tough season.
Whether it was Chicago guard Ayo Dosunmu's season-ending shoulder injury, the departure of Marcus Domask from the Bulls' G League affiliate to Germany or the ongoing game of shenanigans being played with the minutes of Minnesota Timberwolves rookie guard Terrence Shannon, Illinois fans – and supporters of Illini alums – have been dealt some tough luck.
With the 2025 NBA playoffs now unfolding, here's a message worth heeding: brace yourself – it ain't getting any easier.
No disrespect to Golden State guard Brandin Podziemski, who played all of 69 minutes in one season for Illinois, but Shannon was probably most Illini fans' last hope for glory in these NBA playoffs – and that now appears to be the longest of shots.
After a long season swinging between explosive highs in the G League and almost total inertia on the Timberwolves' bench, Shannon finally caught his break in February – and he made the most of it.
But a combination of factors sent Shannon almost instantly back to Square One. First was the return from injury of veteran guards Mike Conley Jr. and Donte DiVincenzo. Shannon's own injury – a nagging groin strain – limited his own availability around the same time. Meanwhile, fellow rookie Jaylen Clark has played exceptionally well off the bench in recent months, essentially usurping any steady role Shannon might have claimed for himself.
The result: Shannon is back – and undoubtedly has benefitted from Minnesota's six days off leading up to Saturday's opening game of its first-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers – but he has played just three minutes since March 24. He isn't likely to crack the Timberwolves' playoff rotation.
Shannon will almost certainly have more NBA postseason opportunities in the years ahead – he has shown he belongs in the league – but it may have to come in another NBA city. Behind star shooting guard Anthony Edwards, Minnesota is loaded with subs including vets DiVincenzo, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Clark.