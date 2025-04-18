Illinois Reaches Out to High-Flying, Sharpshooting Auburn Transfer
Continuing to focus its transfer portal efforts on three-point shooters, Illinois has reached out to yet another long-distance marksman, according to Dushawn London of 247 Sports.
This time, it’s 6-foot-6 Jahki Howard, a former four-star recruit who spent his freshman campaign at Auburn, where he played behind a loaded wing rotation. Despite playing limited minutes (9.1 per game), Howard managed to average 4.2 points and 1.1 rebounds while shooting 53.6 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from deep (on 1.0 attempts per game).
With three years of eligibility remaining, Howard would bring not only high-level shooting but also elite ability in a player who could theoretically stick around Champaign for more than a hot minute – a possibility many other Illinois transfer targets haven’t offered.
By no means a one-trick pony, Howard is an otherworldly athlete with next-level leaping ability. Here a few of the best dunks from his freshman campaign:
Illinois is still seeking to reload a perimeter rotation that has been largely decimated through the transfer portal (Tre White and Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn) and the NBA Draft (Kasparas Jakucionis and Will Riley). Howard's skill set would be one heck of an asset for Underwood.
Although the Illini have been recently reported as the “top contender” for wing transfer Andrej Stojakovic from Cal, coach Brad Underwood has yet to land any perimeter newcomer this offseason. The sole portal addition has been Zvonimir Ivisic, a 7-foot-2 center from Arkansas and twin brother of Illinois big Tomislav, while 6-foot-8 Montenegro forward David Mirkovic signed with the Illini out of Europe.
In a dream scenario for Underwood and his staff, the Illini reel in both Stojakovic and Howard. But while Illinois appears to be the favorite for Stojakovic, bringing in Howard would mean beating out numerous high-major programs and well-known recruiters, including Arkansas and John Calipari, as well as NC State and recently hired head coach Will Wade.