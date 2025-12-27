How to Watch Illinois Women's Basketball vs. Purdue (Game 13)
The Illinois women’s basketball team (11-1, 1-0 Big Ten) put together a strong non-conference start, and now the Illini will try to carry that momentum straight into the grind of Big Ten play. Having dominated Indiana earlier this month in its conference opener, Illinois has already shown it can rise to the occasion when the lights get brighter.
Now fully immersed in league play, the Illini will find that the challenges only intensify. The Big Ten is home to some of the best teams in the country, making every matchup a measuring stick. Sunday's road clash at Purdue (11 a.m. CT, BTN) represents the next opportunity for coach Shauna Green’s young squad to continue building confidence and proving it belongs in the conversation among conference contenders.
Here's more information on Sunday's Illinois-Purdue matchup:
How to watch Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Purdue Boilermakers
- Who: Illinois Fighting Illini (11-1, 1-0 Big Ten) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (8-4, 0-1 Big Ten)
- What: Conference matchup
- When: Sunday, Dec. 28 at 11 a.m. CT
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
- TV/streaming: B1G+ (Annual pass: $89.99; Monthly pass: $12.99/month. Use code "BESTDEAL50" for 50 percent off an annual pass. To purchase a subscription, click here. For more information, visit bigtenplus.com.)
- Radio/audio: Busey Bank Illini Sports Network (Champaign: WDWS 93.9 FM or 1400 AM); Fighting Illini Productions; Varsity Network App
- Last week: Illinois had the week off due to the Christmas break but enters the matchup in strong form after an 86-43 rout of Jackson State in its most recent outing. Purdue also faced Jackson State last weekend, pulling away for a 93-62 victory of its own.
- Series history: Illinois is 20-65 against Purdue, but the Illini won the teams' previous matchup 74-38 in Champaign.
What to know about Purdue
Purdue has endured a tough couple of seasons, but the program is off to a respectable start this year, even if that record came against a softer non-conference slate. There was one glaring hiccup along the way – a surprising loss to Purdue Fort Wayne, a branch campus of the main university. In Illinois terms, that would be like losing to UIC – not the strongest sign for the Boilermakers.
Still, this is a Big Ten rivalry game on the road for Illinois, which means signs are purely decorative. Purdue doesn’t rely on a single scorer to carry the load, instead spreading scoring across a lineup in which three players average double figures. Junior guard Tara Daye leads the group at 12.5 points and 6.9 rebounds per game, giving the Boilermakers a steady presence in the backcourt.
It's a potentially solid, competitive Purdue squad, but if the Illini play to their capabilities, they should take firm control early – and then maintain it throughout – even in the unfriendly confines of Mackey Arena.
Primarily covers Illinois football, basketball and golf, with an emphasis on news, analysis and features. Hegde, an electrical engineering student at Illinois with an affinity for sports writing, has been writing for On SI since April 2025. He can be followed and reached on Instagram @pranavhegde__.