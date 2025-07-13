Illinois Basketball Offers a Pair of High-Upside Class of 2028 AAU Teammates
Illinois has become known for its pursuits of international prospects, but in the latest instance of the Illini targeting foreign-born talent, the recruits already call the United States – specifically, New York – their home. Yes, that recruits, plural.
Class of 2028 prospects Stra Zelic and Abraham Taiwo, who are teammates on the Riverside Hawks (Under Armour Circuit), each received an offer from coach Brad Underwood and the Illini on Sunday.
Zelic, a Serbian-born 6-foot-11 big man, has an impressively polished jumper – especially considering his age and height. He has a catch-and-shoot three-point stroke, a midrange shot and soft touch around the basket. At times, Zelic has even shown the ability to bring up the ball and facilitate. Although that wouldn’t be his role at the next level, it’s a promising sign of his offensive versatility.
Meanwhile, Taiwo – a native of Nigeria – is a wiry-strong 6-foot-8 wing with a crafty downhill game predicated on his lengthy strides. Although he prefers to attack the basket (and even post up at times), Taiwo has displayed a smooth jumper. With textbook form, Taiwo figures to develop into a productive shooter in time.
Entering the race for both Zelic and Taiwo at the early stages of their recruitment cycles, Underwood and his staff have a clear head start on the rest of the field – an advantage that may pay dividends come signing day.