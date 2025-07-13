Illini now

Illinois Basketball Offers a Pair of High-Upside Class of 2028 AAU Teammates

Illini coach Brad Underwood and his staff offered 6-foot-11 big Stra Zelic and 6-foot-8 wing Abraham Taiwo on Sunday

Jackson Langendorf

Nov 23, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood during the first half against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood during the first half against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Illinois has become known for its pursuits of international prospects, but in the latest instance of the Illini targeting foreign-born talent, the recruits already call the United States – specifically, New York – their home. Yes, that recruits, plural.

Class of 2028 prospects Stra Zelic and Abraham Taiwo, who are teammates on the Riverside Hawks (Under Armour Circuit), each received an offer from coach Brad Underwood and the Illini on Sunday. 

Zelic, a Serbian-born 6-foot-11 big man, has an impressively polished jumper – especially considering his age and height. He has a catch-and-shoot three-point stroke, a midrange shot and soft touch around the basket. At times, Zelic has even shown the ability to bring up the ball and facilitate. Although that wouldn’t be his role at the next level, it’s a promising sign of his offensive versatility.

Meanwhile, Taiwo – a native of Nigeria – is a wiry-strong 6-foot-8 wing with a crafty downhill game predicated on his lengthy strides. Although he prefers to attack the basket (and even post up at times), Taiwo has displayed a smooth jumper. With textbook form, Taiwo figures to develop into a productive shooter in time.

Entering the race for both Zelic and Taiwo at the early stages of their recruitment cycles, Underwood and his staff have a clear head start on the rest of the field – an advantage that may pay dividends come signing day.

More From Illinois on Sports Illustrated:

Illinois Basketball: Assembling the Best Starting Five of the Brad Underwood Era

How Former Illini Will Riley Fared in His NBA Summer League Debut

How to Watch: A Guide for Viewing Former Illini in NBA Summer League

Published
Jackson Langendorf
JACKSON LANGENDORF

Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.

Home/Basketball