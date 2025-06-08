Illinois Basketball Targeting Versatile Forward From Iowa
The go-to Brad Underwood mantra when discussing the topic of roster-building is simple: positional size and shooting.
The work Illinois did in the transfer portal supports that notion, with Zvonimir Ivisic (a 7-foot-2 big who shot 37.6 percent from three-point range) and Cal transfer Andrej Stojakovic (listed as a 6-foot-7 guard, and who knocked down 1.4 triples per game) joining the Illini roster.
Translating that methodology to the high school recruiting ranks, the Illini have already offered 6-foot-10 marksman Quinn Costello, and followed that up by extending another offer to – no surprise here – a knockdown shooter from the class of 2026.
Colin Rice, a three-star recruit and the third-ranked prospect in his class in the state of Iowa (per 247 Sports), announced his offer from the Illini via his X account on Sunday.
Although he’s a prototypical smooth-shooting wing with good size (6-foot-7), Rice is more than just a sniper. With a nifty handle and solid athleticism, Rice can get by bigger defenders to get to the basket. Rice also has a post-up game, with a go-to one-legged fadeaway he can get off with little trouble. To top it off, the Iowa native is a heady cutter and a capable facilitator.
He may need to beef up his slim frame (180 pounds), but Rice otherwise has the intangibles and deep offensive arsenal that should allow him to develop into an impact player fairly early in his college career.
Rice has already made a visit to Iowa and has a visit lined up with Nebraska, but he holds just one other high-major offer – from Northwestern – aside from Illinois'.