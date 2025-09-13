Illinois Battling Purdue for Mr. Basketball of Illinois: Who is Jaxson Davis?
Class of 2027 guard Jaxson Davis is listed as the No. 64 prospect in the country, per 247Sports' composite rankings. But rankings are just one measure of a player’s abilities. Perhaps just as tellingly, Davis is the reigning Mr. Basketball in the state of Illinois – a title that typically carries a lot of weight. Let’s take a look at the recent history of that award:
Illinois Mr. Basketball winners
2024: Morez Johnson Jr. (Illinois; now at Michigan)
2023: Brock Harding (Iowa)
2022: Braden Huff (Gonzaga)
2021: None (COVID)
2020: Adam Miller (Illinois; now at Arizona State)
2018 and 2019: E.J. Liddell (Ohio State; now in the NBA)
The state of Illinois, time and again, produces some of the best college talent in the country. Liddell and Jabari Parker (who went to Duke before being selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft) are the only multiple winners of the award. But each Illinois Mr. Basketball mentioned has been, or is, an integral piece on a Power 5 squad. Why does all of this matter? Well, maybe because Jaxson Davis is a sophomore.
In one of the most basketball-crazed and talent-rich states in America, Davis was widely considered its best high school player … as a sophomore. In fact, he was the first sophomore to ever win the award in its 45-year history.
So it goes without saying why he’s a key target for high-major schools – including both Illinois and Purdue. Per Davis’ Instagram account, he already holds 13 Division I offers, with the Illini offering him all the way back in 2023 (his second DI offer), while the Boilermakers officially entered the race in May of this year. Both Illinois and Purdue sent assistants to Davis’ high school – Warren Township in Gurnee, Illinois – at the early-morning hour of 6 a.m. to get a glimpse of the 6-foot-1 guard in action during an open gym.
So, what’s all the fuss about? Who is Davis, and how does his game shape up? Here’s a closer look:
Jaxson Davis scouting report
Poised, always under control and keeping the ball on a string, Davis is exactly the calming presence every team wants out of its lead guard. He can shoot the cover off the ball – and has NBA-level range – but perhaps his most valuable skill is his ability to control the pace of the game.
He can push in transition, set up the offense in the half court, or even play off the ball when necessary, but Davis’ understanding of when to push, when to slow down and when to finally attack is at once unquantifiable and invaluable.
A skilled facilitator, Davis attacks the basket well with his crafty handle and change of pace before finding the open teammate – usually in the dunker spot.
As a scorer, he can do it all: midrange pull-ups, side steps, stepbacks, floaters, finishes at the rim with either hand. You name it, it’s in Davis’ bag.
Davis has a solid first step, and is by no means a subpar athlete, but he isn’t exactly a twitchy, high-flyer – at least not yet. His game is predicated on patience, playing off two feet and capitalizing on his advantage against a defender – and he always has one.
Illinois’ Brad Underwood and Purdue’s Matt Painter are no strangers to landing top high school talents, but Davis would be a dream get for either coach. And with two years of high school basketball remaining for Davis, both Underwood and Painter, along with their respective staffs, may have a long recruiting push ahead of them to win over the uber-talented prospect.