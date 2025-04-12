Illinois Basketball Is Turning to a High-Scoring Transfer Portal Guard

Transfer News: Cal State Bakersfield transfer Jemel Jones has heard from the following schools per his agency @weave



Averaged 18.9 points and 3.6 rebounds this season.



- UNLV

- Illinois

- St. Bonaventure

- Seton Hall

- Charlotte

- Utah Statw

- Murray State

- Southern… pic.twitter.com/eJbsX9AbBF