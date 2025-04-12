Illinois Basketball Is Turning to a High-Scoring Transfer Portal Guard
Illinois has yet to land a guard in the transfer portal, but Illini coach Brad Underwood keeps chopping wood. He has continued to reach out to available prospects after missing out on big-time targets Josh Dix (committed to Creighton) and Jaylin Sellers (Providence).
Most recently, it was 6-foot-4 Jemel Jones, an Illinois native who spent last season with Cal State Bakersfield. Jones had an excellent junior campaign, averaging 18.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists while serving as the go-to option for the Roadrunners.
Knocking down 1.1 three-pointers per game on 35.2 percent shooting, Jones was a serviceable long-distance threat. Although he was solid from beyond the arc and also flashed downhill ability, Jones preferred to do his work in the midrange, using his length, high release and deep bag of hesitations to create space and get his shot off.
A microwave scorer, Jones put on an otherworldly scoring display in early January, pouring in 45 points on 13-for-22 shooting (including 6-for-11 from deep) to help his squad erase a 22-point deficit and pull out a 94-90 win over Cal State Northridge.
Depending on how Kasparas Jakucionis and Will Riley’s NBA decisions shake out, Jones could potentially slide seamlessly into the backcourt alongside Kylan Boswell or serve as a spark-plug scoring option off the bench for the Illini.
Regardless of Jones’ role, Illinois could certainly use another veteran guard. Although the Illini are currently competing with nine other programs, they are easily the highest-profile program among that group and would give Jones the best chance to contribute to an NCAA Tournament contender.