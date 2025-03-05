Recruiting Expert Predicts Illinois Basketball to Land Elite International Prospect

Dame Sarr was tremendous in Barcelona’s win over Breogan in the ACB. 🔴🔵



18-year-old Italian prospect dropped 21 points, 5/5 from two, 3/5 behind the arc. Also added 1 rebound and 3 assists to the stats sheet. 🇮🇹🌟#Eurospects pic.twitter.com/fUOFjCmnAI