Recruiting Expert Predicts Illinois Basketball to Land Elite International Prospect
Illinois coach Brad Underwood and his staff likely had college basketball’s best international haul of the offseason: Kasparas Jakucionis (Lithuania), Tomislav Ivisic (Croatia) and Will Riley (Canada) are currently the top three leading scorers for the Illini and arguably their most valuable pieces.
Given that success, Underwood is wasting no time going back to the well to search overseas for more prospects. The Illini have even returned to a squad the program is quite familiar with: FC Barcelona.
Heading back to Jakucionis’ former stomping grounds, Underwood may have found another international gem in Italy's Dame Sarr, an 18-year-old 6-foot-6 shooting guard.
According to Joseph Tipton, a recruiting expert for On3, although Sarr is also considering Creighton and Arizona, the Illini are frontrunners for his services, and Tipton has even “officially placed a prediction in favor of the Illini to land the coveted guard."
Sarr plays alongside notable former NBA players Tomas Satoransky, Justin Anderson, Alex Abrines, Willy Hernangomez and Jabari Parker. And despite still being a teenager, Sarr plays a legitimate role for his squad, having recently poured in 21 points on 8-for-10 shooting in a victory over Breogan.
A long, athletic guard, Sarr can get downhill and finish at or above the rim, but he also has the ability to step out beyond the arc. Although he remains unranked by both On3 and 247 Sports, he is considered a high-upside prospect with NBA potential.
Sarr could potentially join a 2025 recruiting class headlined by a pair of guards in Keaton Wagler (145th in the nation according to 247 Sports) and Brandon Lee (94th nationally).