International Prospect Mihailo Petrovic Officially Signed by Illinois
It had been over three full months since international prospect Mihailo Petrovic committed to Illinois, and yet the addition of the 6-foot-3 point guard had yet to be finalized, with no word from the program about if and when confirmation was coming. But finally, on Thursday, the Illini announced they had officially signed Petrovic.
After the complicated process of bringing in Tomislav Ivisic last season, including ensuring his eligibility, coach Brad Underwood and his staff have a bit of experience in this situation (although Ivisic was at least in Champaign getting reps with his new teammates during his time in limbo).
And although a delayed process bringing Petrovic on board isn’t exactly what anyone wanted, it ultimately should pass as a small bump in the road. The Illini, as they clarified on the program's official X account, now have the “final piece to the 2025-26 puzzle."
Petrocvic, a 22-year-old from Serbia, is expected to be the lead guard in Illinois' backcourt and, according to Underwood, is the full package:
“Mihailo is the consummate point guard,” Underwood said. “He has a great understanding of how the game is played. He has tremendous speed and, being a little bit older, also has a physicality about him which we like and is needed in the Big Ten.”
Most importantly, Petrovic has the ability to fill the gaps as needed and slip in and out of whatever role – shooter, driver, passer – the moment calls for:
“Mihailo has been a prolific scorer at times, or a great facilitator when needed," Underwood said. "He takes what the game gives him. We are excited to add someone with his talent, experience and maturity to our backcourt."