Four-Star 2026 Guard Ethan Brown Commits to Illinois Basketball
The recruiting courtship for Ethan Brown didn't last long.
On Wednesday – two days after his official visit to Champaign and less than a month after he was first offered by Illinois – Brown revealed his commitment to the Illini.
Brown, a four-star guard from Rolla, Missouri, announced his commitment on his X social media account. A 6-foot-4 combo guard and knockdown shooter who ranks as a top-150 player in his class according to 247Sports, Brown has the makeup (at least on the offensive side of the ball) that suits coach Brad Underwood's big-bodied, perimeter-shooting style.
Brown's playing time – and ultimately the value he delivers to the Illini – will be tied to his ability to defend and play the lead guard position. His floor seems to be as a situational shooter and deep rotation player, but if he proves he can stay in front of Big Ten guards and is able to run an offense from the 1, he could become a key cog for Underwood over time.
The first Illinois commit in the class of 2026, Brown isn't an incredibly splashy signing. But the Illini coaching staff saw something they like in him – Brown blew up at the recent P32 League Live Event in St. Louis attended by Underwood – went after him hard and sealed the deal.