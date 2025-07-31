Illini now

Four-Star 2026 Guard Ethan Brown Commits to Illinois Basketball

Brown, a 6-foot-4 shooter from Rolla, Missouri, accepted a scholarship offer from the Illini on Wednesday

Jason Langendorf

Mar 23, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood leaves the court after the game against the Duquesne Dukes in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
Mar 23, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood leaves the court after the game against the Duquesne Dukes in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
In this story:

The recruiting courtship for Ethan Brown didn't last long.

On Wednesday – two days after his official visit to Champaign and less than a month after he was first offered by Illinois – Brown revealed his commitment to the Illini.

Brown, a four-star guard from Rolla, Missouri, announced his commitment on his X social media account. A 6-foot-4 combo guard and knockdown shooter who ranks as a top-150 player in his class according to 247Sports, Brown has the makeup (at least on the offensive side of the ball) that suits coach Brad Underwood's big-bodied, perimeter-shooting style.

Brown's playing time – and ultimately the value he delivers to the Illini – will be tied to his ability to defend and play the lead guard position. His floor seems to be as a situational shooter and deep rotation player, but if he proves he can stay in front of Big Ten guards and is able to run an offense from the 1, he could become a key cog for Underwood over time.

The first Illinois commit in the class of 2026, Brown isn't an incredibly splashy signing. But the Illini coaching staff saw something they like in him – Brown blew up at the recent P32 League Live Event in St. Louis attended by Underwood – went after him hard and sealed the deal.

More From Illinois on Sports Illustrated:

The Big Question: Should Illinois Basketball Keep Firing So Many Threes?

Kansas Coach Bill Self, Former Illinois Head Man, Hospitalized But Recovering

ESPN Names Top Ten National Title Contenders: Did Illinois Hoops Make the Cut?

Published
Jason Langendorf
JASON LANGENDORF

Jason Langendorf has covered Illinois basketball, football and more for Illinois on SI since October 2024, and has covered Illini sports – among other subjects – for 30 years. A veteran of ESPN and Sporting News, he has published work in The Guardian, Vice, Chicago Sun-Times and many other outlets. He is currently also the U.S. editor at BoxingScene and a judge for the annual BWAA writing awards. He can be followed and reached on X and Bluesky @JasonLangendorf.

Home/Basketball