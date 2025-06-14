Illini now

Illinois Basketball Target Named Top Performer at NBPA Top 100 Camp

Jasiah Jervis, whom the Illini offered back in March, put on a show at Day 1 of the NBPA Top 100 Camp

Jackson Langendorf

Nov 13, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood applauds the crowd before a against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

It has been more than three months since Illinois offered four-star shooting guard Jasiah Jervis, and the New York native has done nothing but improve his stock in the time since.

After receiving an invite to the NBPA Top 100 Camp in Rock Hill, South Carolina, Jervis has taken full advantage of his opportunity, showcasing his well-rounded skill set and earning high praise from Jamie Shaw of On3 Sports.

Shaw named his top performers of Day 1, and Jervis was listed 10th among them. Shaw noted that Jervis “reinitiated the offense, knocked down shots, and he moved the ball well, consistently elevating the floor of his team.”

Listed as a four-star recruit by 247 Sports, Jervis is the No. 109-rated prospect in the class of 2026. Jervis was offered by coach Brad Underwood and his staff back in March, and the 6-foot-5 guard holds a handful of other offers – including a pair of notable programs in St. John’s and Villanova.

Following the theme of Underwood’s usual targets, Jervis is an elite spot-up shooter, but he sets himself apart with his ability to play on the ball at times, to create for his teammates and to crash the glass.

Also worth noting: Fellow Illinois target Quinn Costello was another player named as a top performer at Day 1 of the camp, although he didn’t crack Shaw’s top 10.

Still yet to land a commit from the class of 2026, the Illini could certainly use a player of Jervis’ or Costello's talents – and preferably both – to lead the way and help attract more premier recruits.

