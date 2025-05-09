Why Illinois vs. Alabama Next Season May Resonate Well Past November
On Nov. 19, the United Center will host Illinois and Alabama in a sort of home-and-home rematch, after the programs met in Birmingham last season.
In that early-season top-25 showdown, the Crimson Tide knocked off the Illini by a final score of 100-87 for their first marquee win of the year.
Not only did the win serve as a bounce-back for Alabama (which suffered an 87-78 loss at Purdue in its previous game), but it was a launching pad leading to an 11-1 stretch that included a win over eventual NCAA Tournament championship runner-up Houston.
Ultimately, Bama coach Nate Oats’ squad earned a No. 2 seed in the tournament and cruised through the field until running into a juggernaut Duke team – a group the Illini knew all too well – in the Elite Eight.
Meanwhile, that mid-November matchup against Alabama was Illinois’ first high-major contest of the season, and the young Illini were kept at arm's length the entire game before a late rally ultimately fell short, ending in their first loss of the season.
Although the Illini immediately proceeded to rattle off three straight wins, they dropped two of their next three and then struggled to find their footing the rest of the way.
Was that battle in Birmingham the end-all-be-all for both squads?
No. But it certainly was an early turning point, as the matchup seemed to reveal to Bama just how good (and resilient) it could be, while it was the first lesson the Illini had to learn about their own weaknesses and the level of excellence required to match college basketball's best.
Heading into next season’s rematch, one thing is abundantly clear: The final outcome may have ripple effects in 2025-26 that are felt well after Nov. 19.