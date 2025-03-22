Illini now

Illinois’ Will Riley Shines in NCAA Tournament as Social Media Erupts

Riley, the Illini's rapidly evolving freshman forward, breaks out for 22 points in a first-round victory

Nick Shepkowski

Mar 21, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA: Illinois Fighting Illini forward Will Riley (7) gestures during the second half against the Xavier Musketeers at Fiserv Forum.
Mar 21, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA: Illinois Fighting Illini forward Will Riley (7) gestures during the second half against the Xavier Musketeers at Fiserv Forum. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Early in the second half of Friday night's NCAA Tournament matchup between Illinois and Xavier, the Illini lead was cut to three and the Musketeers appeared headed for a layup to make it a one-point contest. Instead, that layup was blocked by freshman Will Riley, and the Riley Show was underway.

The highly touted freshman, who scored just four points in the first half, erupted for 18 after the break as Illinois rolled to a victory over Xavier, 86-73.

Illinois now moves on to take on Kentucky in the second round in one of the biggest games of the weekend. Before we get to that, though, a quick look at how social media erupted in response to Riley's massive night in Milwaukee.

Presenting: Will Riley

An all-time half by Riley

Illinois looked the part Friday night

Will Riley: Star in the making

Will Riley: First-round pick forthcoming

Will Riley: Starts March right

Illinois basketball Diaper Dandies

Will Riley: NBA lottery pick

Have a night, Will Riley!

Big showing by Illinois freshmen

Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

