3 Key Numbers From Illinois Basketball's Win Over No. 18 Purdue
Despite getting carved up all night long by Purdue’s (21-10, 13-7 Big Ten) pick-and-roll savant Braden Smith and his partner in crime Trey Kaufman-Renn, Ilinois (20-11, 12-8 Big Ten) had just enough in the tank to battle back and pull out an 88-80 win.
Led by 22 points from Will Riley and 20 from Tre White, Illinois poured in 48 second-half points in Friday night’s shootout to stave off the visitors.
Aside from those important figures, here are three key numbers from the Illini’s regular-season finale victory:
20
Having recorded 20 or more assists in just one game since the turn of the new year, the Illini have now dished out 20 dimes as a team in back-to-back contests. On Friday night, Illinois was led by point guard Kasparas Jakucionis’ seven assists (only two turnovers) and five from backcourt running mate Kylan Boswell.
The Illini, executing perfectly timed cuts to the rim and relocations outside the arc, put themselves in open positions and found one another all night long. Their excellent ball movement helped them to a strong 11-for-30 (36.7 percent) showing from deep.
5
Although Kaufman-Renn (29 points) had his way as Illinois rarely sent a double into the post, the rest of the Boilermakers had a defender stuck to them like sticky glue. Allowing Purdue to hit just five threes – its lowest total from beyond the arc in over a month – the Illini ran shooters off the line all night, including Fletcher Loyer, who went 0-for-2 from deep after knocking down seven triples in his most recent outing.
4
With just eight turnovers against the Boilers, the Illini extended their streak of single-digit turnover games to four. After turnover woes throughout the early part of the season, it appears Illinois is finally taking ball security seriously – especially lead guard Kasparas Jakucionis. Since his seven-turnover debacle against Wisconsin, Jakucionis has committed just seven total turnovers over the past four games – an encouraging sign heading into postseason play.