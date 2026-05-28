Illinois Andrej Stojakovic Reveals His Decision on the 2026 NBA Draft

Illinois wing Andrej Stojakovic announced weeks ago that he would be returning to Illinois to play out his final season of college eligibility, but he seemed to hedge his bets by going through the NBA Draft evaluation process, drawing feedback and trying to pinpoint his current value to league executives.

He had until 10:59 p.m. CT Wednesday to make his decision, and he used nearly every tick of the clock before making the final call. At roughly 6. p.m., Stojakovic made the news public through his agent, Drake U'u, as first reported by On3: He will return to Champaign in 2026-27 to play a final season and finish off his college eligibility.

NEWS: Andrej Stojakovic will withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to Illinois, his agent Drake U’u told @On3.



The 6-7 junior played a key role in the Illini’s run to the Final Four, scoring 21 points in the Round of 32 against VCU and 17 points in the Elite Eight against Iowa.… pic.twitter.com/xbFfbgh4Gu — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) May 27, 2026

Stojakovic, a 6-foot-7, 215-pound guard/forward, was a key contributor for the Illini during their Final Four run last season, averaging 13.6 points (on 50.0 percent field-goal shooting) and 4.4 rebounds. Although slowed by injuries at different points during his first season in Champaign, Stojakovic was at his best when it counted most, earning NCAA Tournament All-South Region honors as the Illini won four games in the tourney before ultimately hitting the wall against UConn.

After starring as a volume scorer on a mediocre Cal club in 2024-25, Stojakovic transferred to Illinois and quickly had to learn how to fit into an established, talent-laden group. His slashing style wound up being an excellent counterbalance to an Illini offense built on perimeter shooting, and he leveled up as a defender.

Next season, Stojakovic will join forward David Mirkovic and twin big men Tomislav Ivisic and Zvonimir Ivisic as the returning core of a club that now looks like a Big Ten favorite – and one that can entertain thoughts of another deep NCAA Tournament run.