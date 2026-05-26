Heading into the 2026-27 season, there is a colossal chasm separating the Big Ten’s elite tier from the rest of the pack. There are pundits galore who are high on any combination of USC, Indiana, UCLA, Purdue and Nebraska, to just name a few.

But there is a crystal-clear consensus on the conference's cream of the crop: Illinois, Michigan and Michigan State (in any order) will be the Big Ten's three best teams next year. At least that's the expectation – and much of that assumes that Andrej Stojakovic (Illini) and Jeremy Fears Jr. (Spartans) each returns to his respective program.

Yet while the belief ( and recommendation ) are that both Stojakovic and Fears will be playing college hoops next year, as of Tuesday morning, neither had announced a decision. All players in the NBA Draft have until Wednesday night to withdraw while maintaining their NCAA eligibility.

Stojakovic and Fears project as All-Big Ten players in the 2026-27 campaign, while the latter may be the conference’s Preseason Player of the Year and a Preseason first-team All-American. Here is how the decision of each would affect the Big Ten title race:

Could Andrej Stojakovic and Jeremy Fears Jr. decide the Big Ten title race?

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) shoots against Connecticut Huskies guard Silas Demary Jr. (2) in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Scenario 1: Andrej Stojakovic returns to Illinois, Jeremy Fears Jr. goes to NBA

If this scenario were to come to fruition, the Spartans may fall out of contention – at least in preseason talks – for the conference title.

Tom Izzo is Tom Izzo, so who knows what magic he may conjure up? But at the same time, Fears is the heartbeat of that squad, and there isn’t a player on the roster who can seamlessly fill an All American-sized void. Incoming freshman Carlos Medlock Jr. would be thrust into that role and his season-long development would be the key factor in deciding Michigan State’s ceiling.

Regardless, in that scenario, the Spartans would theoretically fall into the Big Ten’s second tier – and firmly in the middle of that pack.

Meanwhile, Illinois, at full force with Andrej Stojakovic back in the fold, would be 1A and 1B with Michigan. The pair of clubs would be expected to be in their own two-horse race for the 2026-27 Big Ten title.

Scenario 2: Andrej Stojakovic goes to the NBA, Jeremy Fears Jr. returns to Michigan State

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo talks with guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

If Stojakovic departs for the next level, all hope won't be lost for the Illini. Naturally, coach Brad Underwood and his staff certainly would prefer that Stojakovic returns, but as a wing, Stojakovic doesn’t carry the load a player like Fears does.

That said, his slashing ability can't be replaced – nor can his defensive versatility. It’s Stojakovic’s rim-attacking that puts pressure on defenses and forces opposing defenders to sit in gaps instead of hugging Illinois’ knockdown shooters. Without his presence, the whole offensive scheme takes a massive hit while the defense takes a step in the wrong direction.

But Illinois would still be a conference title contender, albeit not a favorite. The Illini would likely lead that second tier entering the 2026-27 season.

On the flip side, Michigan State with Fears running the show would be hot on Michigan’s heels and likely projected in its own heads-up showdown for the conference throne. Fears led the nation in assists per game a season ago and was named a second-team All-American.

With another year of experience under his belt, Fears could be even better in 2026-27 (the rest of the Big Ten can only hope he doesn’t develop his three-point shot), while the Spartans also bring in a loaded freshman class and return key contributors Coen Carr, Kur Teng, Cam Ward and Jordan Scott.

Scenario 3: Both return to college

Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) drives Saturday, April 4, 2026, past UConn Huskies guard Solo Ball (1) during a Final Four game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even with the clock ticking, the expectation remains that Stojakovic and Fears will return to college. If they do, they launch their respective squads into that premier tier with Michigan.

Although any order of the trio in preseason projections wouldn’t be cause for surprise, the Illini may have a leg up over the Spartans at this early stage. Illinois simply has more overall firepower and is also on the heels of a Final Four run.

Then again, the Spartans always find ways to overcome. They tend to have less “talent” on paper, but Izzo maximizes his squad’s potential almost without fail.

Scenario 4: Both go to the NBA

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) dribbles the ball against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Certainly the least likely outcome, both Stojakovic and Fears forgoing their eligibility to stay in the 2026 NBA Draft would be an absolute shocker. But in that case, the Big Ten would run through one place and one alone: Ann Arbor.

After winning both the league and the national title in 2026, Michigan would enter the 2026-27 campaign as a heavy favorite to repeat in the conference – along with having a solid chance of running the tables in March again.

But the Illini would still have a shot – although much of their ceiling would hinge on freshmen and the impact of transfer Stefan Vaaks . Michigan State, meanwhile, would surely find itself in the upper third of the league by year’s end but likely outside of striking distance for the title.