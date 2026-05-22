3 Musts for Illinois Basketball to Win the Big Ten in 2026-27

Illinois hasn’t won the Big Ten regular-season title since sharing it with Wisconsin in 2022, and the Illini haven’t clinched it outright since 2005. The end goal may be a national title in early April, but that trek begins with a successful regular season to ensure the path is manageable in the NCAA Tournament.

And with the pedigree the Big Ten has earned in the past few seasons, a finish atop the league standings all but guarantees a top-two seed in the Big Dance. With the pieces Illinois returns – in addition to those it brings in – a conference title is realistic in 2026-27. But to achieve that goal, these three things have to happen:

How Illinois wins a 2026-27 Big Ten basketball title

Mar 3, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood works on his game plan before the first half against the Oregon Ducks at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Defensive consistency

Of Illinois’ five Big Ten losses last season, four were decided by one possession. Aside from the home falter against Michigan, the Illini were in an excellent position to win every league game in the 2025-26 season. The reason they didn’t: a lack of defensive consistency.

Non-existent communication and zero attention to detail against Nebraska in Champaign. An inability to keep Jeremy Fears Jr. out of the paint (and finish possessions) at Michigan State. Sheer laziness and complacency when blowing a massive lead at UCLA. As for Wisconsin, the Illini were brutalized by injuries (no Andrej Stojakovic or Kylan Boswell), but the game plan from Brad Underwood left much to be desired.

This time around, Illinois knows what it can accomplish on defense. The size, length and IQ blended into an ideal product on that end in March, providing the ultimate proof of concept. There is no reason that shouldn’t be the expectation on a game-to-game basis in the 2026-27 season – and it’s up to Underwood and his staff to ensure that it is.

Three-point shooting needs to be a strength

Ever since Underwood truly turned the tide with Illinois (alongside Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn) in the 2020-21 season, the Illini have turned in only two mediocre seasons: 2022-23 and 2024-25.

The thread tying those two campaigns together: poor three-point shooting. Illinois shot 30.8 percent (2022-23) and 31.3 percent (2024-25), respectively, in those campaigns. Meanwhile, every other season in the Underwood era saw the Illini shoot at least 34.5 percent from deep.

In 2026-27, with two of Illinois’ premier shooters – Keaton Wagler and Ben Humrichous – out of the mix, other Illini must step up. If Stojakovic returns, his percentage (24.4 percent a year ago) needs to climb. Incoming transfer Stefan Vaaks (35.0 percent from long range) must also carry his efficiency over to Champaign.

One or more freshmen must produce

Vaaks is projected to fill a Wagler-sized hole next season. The production will manifest itself in a different manner, but the expectation is for Vaaks to carry that load. Still, he can't do it alone. (And did we mention the Illini also lost Boswell and Humrichous?)

That leaves some combination of Quentin Coleman, Lucas Morillo and perhaps even Landon Davis or Zavier Zens to push, and perhaps exceed, the usual limits of freshman expectations. Coleman, who recently earned five-star status, may very well be Illinois’ starting point guard next season .

Illinois commit Quentin Coleman took home MVP honors at the 2026 Iverson Classic 🔥



Coleman finished with 31 points and 12 rebounds. pic.twitter.com/w46LM2spJK — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) May 3, 2026

Meanwhile, Morillo should crack the rotation, while Davis or Zens may offer additional depth at that wing/forward position – a role Davis may slot into more seamlessly given his size and frame.

Given what Wagler accomplished a year ago, anything seems possible. But there is a reason his freshman campaign was an anomaly. First-year players rarely produce at All-Big Ten levels. Fortunately, the Illini don’t need that contribution out of any freshman this year – but they will certainly need something more than is typical.