Talented Illinois Basketball Trio Make Their Marks in Freshman Debuts
Leading up to Illinois’ men's basketball season opener against Eastern Illinois on Monday, the chatter surrounding the Illini's exceptional freshman class – a group that coach Brad Underwood in the offseason described as maybe the best ever to set foot in Champaign – was near constant.
The class was headlined by five-star recruit Will Riley, along with Illinois native Morez Johnson Jr. – a top-30 prospect in his own right – and guard Kasparas Jakucionis, whom many scouts believe is already close to NBA-ready.
All three arrived on campus with sky-high ceilings, but as freshmen they were naturally expected to go through some early growing pains.
So much for expectations.
In their college and Illini debuts at the State Farm Center on Monday, the trio appeared fully grown – or very nearly so – as they not only competed against the Panthers but objectively dominated.
All three, in fact, may have broken or matched Illini freshman records – a certainty in the case of two Riley and Johnson.
Coming off the bench, Riley poured in 31 points (26 in the second half) to break the Illinois freshman debut scoring record. Scorching hot from 3-point range, Riley went 5-for-6 from beyond the arc while showing off his versatile finishing around the basket to finish an ultra-efficient 10-for-13 from the field.
In Johnson's case, it was his defensive presence that had been so coveted and well-documented ahead of his Illini debut. Still, few expected this: six blocked shots – which tied the Illinois freshman blocks record – and eight rebounds in just 15 minutes of floor time.
Pair their record breaking performances with fellow freshman Kasparas Jakucionis’ impressive 11 points, seven assists, and five rebounds, as well as a double-double in Tomislav Ivisic’s college debut (listed as a sophomore per NCAA eligibility agreement) and the future certainly looks bright in Champaign.
Ironically, Jakucionis – who would be the top recruit for all but a handful of college programs in this or any other year – had the quietest maiden performance of the Illini trio. Jakucionis, who started the game and appeared comfortable and in full control shifting between setting up teammates and finding his own offense, finished with 11 points, five rebounds and seven assists.
Although it couldn't be confirmed by Illinois' sports information department, that last figure may also be an Illini freshman-debut record. Dating back to 2010-11, no freshman came close to Jakucionis' seven assists in Illinois' first game of the season (an unscientific analysis, but you get the idea). Given how few freshman run a college offense, particularly in their first action – and especially as you delve further into past eras – there's a decent chance Jakucionis set his own freshman-debut mark against the Panthers.
In any case, it was only one game – and against a mid-major opponent, at that. But the Illini trio made it clear that they represent more than just years-down-the-road potential for the program. They are ready for this moment.