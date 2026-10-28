Illinois Basketball 2026-27 Scouting Report: Lincoln Williams

In the days leading up to Illinois' Nov. 2 regular-season opener at Champaign's State Farm Center, Illinois on SI will share a scouting report for each Illini player on the team's official 2026-27 roster. Today, in the 14th of 15, we shine a light on wing Lincoln Williams. Find our scouting reports of other Illinois players as they're added below.

Lincoln Williams | wing | freshman | No. 1

Hometown: Kankakee, Illinois



High school: Kankakee High School



Height: 6-foot-5



Weight: 180 pounds

Scouting Lincoln Williams

Washington's Jonah Funk defends against Kankakee's Lincoln Williams in the first half of the Class 3A Washington Sectional semifinal Tuesday, March 4, 2025 at Washington Community High School. The Redbirds' rallied to defeat Kankakee 65-63 in overtime. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A ball player is always more than just his physical traits, but in the case of Lincoln Williams, it's hard not to focus first on those tools. He has size, length and otherworldly bounce. On offense, that combination allows him to cut, slash from the perimeter or play effectively in a dunker-spot role.

He isn’t a ball-dominant player – which is a plus on this Illini team – and he is best just picking up the easy ones on offense. Williams figures to be most effective as a freshman by driving closeouts and crashing the offensive boards.

On defense, Williams can be a game-changer from Day 1. Those same physical attributes, paired with his steadily high-running motor, blend together to create a very disruptive on-ball defender. And with his length and agility, Williams should be able to guard 1 through 3.

Lincoln Williams' experience

A Kankakee, Illinois, native, Williams holds every scoring record imaginable at his high school – career, season, game – and he averaged 26.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 3.0 steals and 2.0 blocks as a senior. He was named to the all-state first team.

Williams was spectacular for the Illini in their exhibition loss to Baylor . He played a key role in their near comeback, putting the clamps on Baylor guard Kayden Mingo, staying active on the offensive glass and chipping in a couple of buckets – including a high-flying jam.

Lincoln Williams highlights

Lincoln takes it to the rim!



Watch on B1G+ pic.twitter.com/e4pHOqjCIp — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) October 24, 2026

🟠 Newcomer First Look 🔵

Lincoln Williams

No. 1

Kankakee, Ill. pic.twitter.com/H7GUE2mo3E — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) August 8, 2026

What they're saying about Lincoln Williams

Illinois coach Brad Underwood on Williams in early October :

“I pray he becomes a great story. And I think he’s on the right track. He’s allowing us to mold him. And he has some incredible tools and gifts. Maybe as many as any player I’ve had here, athletically. He has been receptive. He has been coachable.

“[Strength and conditioning coach Adam] Fletcher doesn’t like anybody, but Fletch likes him. He’s working his tail off in there, and he’s starting to get biceps. All those things are good and his consistent effort is what we’re striving towards every day.

What we expect from Lincoln Williams in 2026-27

Can Williams be a serviceable three-point shooter, and how will he fare off the ball on defense? The answers to those two questions can shift Williams’ 2026-27 outlook drastically in either direction.

Even if he isn’t much of a shooter, Williams should offer enough on offense – especially considering this Illini team isn’t in desperate need of more scorers. His role and playing time, then figure to come down to his off-ball defense.

If he can quickly internalize Illinois’ defensive principles, be a consistent communicator and understand rotations, Williams should get spot minutes off the bench – and he may even wind up being Underwood's go-to option if the Illini are in dire need of slowing down an opposing guard.