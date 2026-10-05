When Lincoln Williams, an in-state class of 2026 recruit from Kankakee, signed with Illinois in early June, it came entirely out of left field. It was, all things considered, a very late addition from the high school ranks.

But from the outside looking in, it made sense. Why not give Williams, one of the premier athletes in the country, a shot? He may be far from polished, but what coach doesn’t love a player with sky-high potential – which Williams certainly has, given his physical attributes.

So how has he fared through nearly four months in Champaign? Brad Underwood described Williams' progress Friday evening during his press conference for Illinois’ on-campus media day:

Brad Underwood on Lincoln Williams' outlook heading into 2026-27

Washington's Jonah Funk defends against Kankakee's Lincoln Williams in the first half of the Class 3A Washington Sectional semifinal Tuesday, March 4, 2025 at Washington Community High School. The Redbirds' rallied to defeat Kankakee 65-63 in overtime. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I pray he becomes a great story,” Underwood said. “And I think he’s on the right track. He’s allowing us to mold him. And he has some incredible tools and gifts. Maybe as many as any player I’ve had here, athletically. He has been receptive. He has been coachable.

“[Strength and conditioning coach Adam] Fletcher doesn’t like anybody, but Fletch likes him. He’s working his tail off in there, and he’s starting to get biceps. All those things are good, and his consistent effort is what we’re striving towards every day.

“He doesn’t have to play 40-minute games. He’s got to play in two-, three-, four-, five-minute segments that are really hard. And when he does that, he can impact the game at a very, very high level with his anticipation, with his athleticism. And I’m excited for what he is becoming.

“Is he a finished product? Absolutely not. But he has got all the tools to be an outstanding basketball player and an outstanding Illini. And how soon that becomes is truly up to him, but he’s headed in the right direction.”

The main takeaway: Williams is coachable. That is all that matters. It doesn’t guarantee he’ll be a superstar in the coming years, but it gives him a chance.

The other attention-grabber: the "segments" Underwood describes. The implication is that Williams might actually get legitimate tick in 2026-27 . Not just checking in with 38 seconds left in a 24-point game in November. Maybe more like two minutes left in the first half of a five-point Big Ten game.

That is the unique position Williams is in. He may not currently possess the elite skill set many of his Illini teammates have, but he has other advantages: Williams has size, length and otherworldly athleticism . If he pairs that with anticipation – as Underwood mentioned – and coachability, then Illinois may have an outstanding, versatile defender on its hands.

🟠 Newcomer First Look 🔵

Lincoln Williams

No. 1

Kankakee, Ill. pic.twitter.com/H7GUE2mo3E — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) August 8, 2026

And we know Williams can run in transition. His jumper looks respectable enough. He can play in the dunker spot. He may not be an “action guy” on offense, but he won’t be a liability – which is all the Illini need.

Illinois will have plenty of scoring with or without Williams. Defense will determine if a national title should be a legitimate expectation once March rolls around, and that’s where Williams can move the needle – especially in those short stints referred to by Underwood.

Moral of the story: Illinois has endless options (maybe even on defense, too). The depth on this team will be a strength. And if Underwood utilizes it right, it should make the Illini one of the most difficult matchups in the country on both sides of the floor.