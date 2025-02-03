3 Key Numbers From Illinois Basketball's Win Over Ohio State
Fresh off a lowly overtime loss at Nebraska, No. 18 Illinois (15-7, 7-5 Big Ten) returned home to the State Farm Center, where it welcomed an Ohio State (13-9, 5-6 Big Ten) squad that entered the contest riding a three-game win streak.
After giving its home crowd a scare and falling behind by as many as 11 in the second half, Illinois climbed back into ithe game with the help of a 20-point second half out of freshman forward Will Riley and a stifling defense that held the Buckeyes scoreless for a five-minute stretch late in the second half.
Here are three more key numbers that explain just how the Illini were able to turn things around and escape with a win at home – and why they fell behind in the first place:
5
Behind a well-balanced offensive attack that saw five Illini score in double digits, the home squad was able to dig itself out of a hole and put up 51 second-half points. With an excellent bench attack led by Riley’s 24 points (7-for-9 from the field), Illinois was able to put up its highest scoring total in over two weeks. The starters were no slouches either: Kylan Boswell and Morez Johnson Jr. both had 14, Tomislav Ivisic returned from a three-game absence (mono) to contribute 12, and Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn added 10 in his first career start.
27.8
For anyone paying attention to Illinois, this number should come as no surprise. The Buckeyes shot 47.8 percent from three while the Illini hit just 20.0 percent – that's a 27.8 percent disparity in three-point shooting percentage, a giant statistical chasm. Following its usual personnel-based defensive strategy, Illinois made the decision to leave certain Ohio State players open from long distance – a decision that nearly proved to be disastrous.
Forward Devin Royal (21.9 percent from deep on the season) went 3-for-6 against the Illini, while guards Bruce Thornton and John Mobley Jr. each added four triples. Meanwhile, Illinois' three-point struggles continued (4-for-20 on the day), marking the fifth straight game the Illini have put up a three-point shooting percentage in the 20s.
Plus-12
After winning the battle of the boards in all three games during its win streak, Ohio State had some undeniable success on their own end (13 offensive rebounds), but was outrebounded 43-31 overall by Illinois. And with that showing – led by Johnson’s 15 rebounds (seven offensive) and Ivisic’s 10 – the Illini now rank first in the country with an average rebounding margin of plus-11.7.