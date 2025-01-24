3 Key Numbers From Illinois Basketball's Loss to Maryland
A 21-point home loss to an unranked Maryland squad that came into the game winless on the road wasn’t on anyone’s bingo card, but it was exactly what Illini fans were “treated” to on Thursday in Champaign.
Seeking a bounce-back win after the narrow Michigan State loss last weekend, No. 17 Illinois (13-6, 5-4 Big Ten) welcomed the Terrapins (15-5, 5-4 Big Ten) to the State Farm Center and got the exact opposite result.
With no Tomislav Ivisic and amid foul trouble for Ben Humrichous (three fouls) and Morez Johnson Jr. (four), Illini coach Brad Underwood was forced to go deeper into his bench than he had all season, going so far as putting the 6-foot-6 Jake Davis on Maryland’s big-bodied freshman center Derik Queen, listed at 6-foot-10 and 246 pounds.
With zero answers for the Terrapins' frontcourt duo of Julian Reese (27 points and 17 rebounds) and Queen (25 points, six rebounds, four assists), the Illini got run out of their own gym, with Maryland controlling the game from the opening tip until the final buzzer.
Last night’s contest was almost single-handedly decided by Maryland’s size and strength advantage. Here are three key numbers that reveal exactly how:
62
Maryland’s 62 points in the paint were the most recorded in a Big Ten game this year – and nearly more than Illinois put up total in the entire game. Although Queen and Reese put in work, the damage wasn’t limited to their efforts. Lead guard Ja’Kobi Gillepsie got to the rack at will, finishing above, around and between the minimal resistance the Illini defense presented at the basket. Clearly, Ivisic was missed, but given Johnson’s proven defensive ability, Maryland’s utter dominance in the paint wasn’t exactly expected.
Minus-4
Yes, the Illini were missing 8-9 rebounds from Ivisic, but that doesn’t change the fact that they decisively lost the battle of the boards (minus-4 margin) to a middle-of-the-road rebounding Maryland team. Illinois' 36 rebounds Thursday was its third-lowest total this season and just the third time Underwood’s squad has posted a negative rebounding margin.
Astoundingly, the Illini – one of the best offensive rebounding teams in the country – didn’t record their first own board until the final three minutes of the first half. Although some of that can be chalked up to a lack of size, Illinois' noticeable lack of effort was the bigger problem.
21.4
We won't hit you over the head with another size or Ivisic-related number; that picture has been painted. But when you can get nothing going inside, you must find a way to make things happen on the perimeter – and the Illini came up short there as well. Although Maryland did an excellent job of sticking forward Ben Humrichous, Illinois had other looks – some of them of the wide-open variety (especially in the first half) – but simply failed to capitalize on them.
Underwood has talked up his club's shooting for months, and we've seen only glimpses of the "elite" marksmanship he has described to this point. Even "average" would suffice for now. The Illini finished 6-for-28 (21.4 percent) from long distance against Maryland, and when you toss in the Terrapins' paint domination, it’s a wonder the score wasn’t even more lopsided.