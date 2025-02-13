3 Takeaways From Illinois Basketball's Win Over UCLA
Fortune has been unkind to Illinois (17-8, 9-6 Big Ten) in recent weeks, and now the worst of the schedule has burst through the doors to try to bully the Illini. But as the roster gradually becomes whole again and the Illini apply the lessons they've learned during their lowest moments, they could be far stronger for it. They may already be.
In playing well and then gutting out a win over UCLA (18-7, 9-5) on Tuesday, the Illini looked about as competitive and complete as they have all season, which bodes well for a remaining schedule that includes top 25 opponents – Michigan State, Wisconsin, Duke, Michigan and Purdue – in five of their remaining six regular-season matchups.
With MSU up next (Saturday at 7 p.m. CT, on FOX), here are three nuggets we plucked from the Illini's hard-earned defeat of the Bruins:
1. Illinois may be ready to go on a tear
The elements are in place. Tomislav Ivisic is nearing full recovery from mono, and the effect of his ankle sprain should be behind him soon, if not already. Tre White is on the brink of a return (flu). Will Riley and Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn are over the bug, too. Whatever issues Kasparas Jakucionis had with his forearm a few weeks back seem to be in his rear view.
And because necessity has been the mother of invention for Underwood over the past month, the Illini have learned some interesting things about themselves. Riley is ready. Ben Humrichous adds a new wrinkle at the 3 – including, gloriously, the Booty Ball option. The offense is light years more dangerous when Illinois operates with a pinch of patience and embraces the joy of ball movement. The rebounding and defense are in place. The other pieces are close. The Spartans may not be ready for this.
2. The perimeter defense will be fine
Over Illinois' first 21 games, opponents shot 28.4 percent from three-point range – one of the best figures in college basketball. In the Illini's past four, they've allowed opponents to hit 45.1 percent from long range – including allowing a season-worst 52.2 percent (12-for-23) to UCLA. What gives?
Underwood had a pretty elaborate explanation of what happened on the perimeter against the Bruins – middle flat screens and communication problems amid the high volume in the State Farm Center – but the recent difficulties come down to a few simpler explanations: drop coverage, Ivisic's health and dumb luck.
Ivisic has been slowed by illness, injury or both the past four games, and he has just a tad slow and stiff in closing out on shooters when forced to switch on ball screens. Also, UCLA's Tyler Bilodeau – an excellent shooter for any frontcourt player – is a forward playing out of position at center. That was always going to be a tough defensive matchup for Ivisic, and Bilodeau (7-for-12 on threes) cut loose for the Bruins. But what about, say, Minnesota guard Femi Odukale, who went 4-for-6 against Illinois? Odukale is a career 31.8 percent three-point shooter who had a total of eight threes going into the Illini game. Every once in a while, guys are just going to make shots. It happens.
As long as the Illini avoid getting caught in too many bad switches, or being late, the perimeter D should tighten up as Ivisic heals. Still, Underwood would do well to have an alternative at the ready for the one-and-done environment of late March. The remaining schedule appears free from major threats, but if the Illini face a true stretch 5 in the NCAA Tournament, anything can happen.
3. The Orange Krush-Illini bond is pretty special
You hear it everywhere, in every sport, at every level: We have the best fans. It's an entirely subjective opinion, of course – impossible to quantify or prove.
But in Champaign, they know they're right.
When asked after the UCLA win how important it was to return from Minnesota and hold serve at the State Farm Center, freshman guard Kasparas Jakucionis – who has been an Illini for roughly six months – gave a stock answer, then offered something that felt more personal.
"I want to thank the fans, Orange Krush and all the fans that came here, and who are coming here every game," he said. "They mean a lot to us, and I think they motivate us to play harder. Every time we dive on the floor or we get the offensive rebound, they're cheering for us. When we go to the free-throw line, they're cheering for us. I think they're the best – the best fans in the country."
Everyone was feeling the love on a night when former Illini All-American Kofi Cockburn returned to Champaign to see his jersey lifted into the State Farm Center rafters. But damn if it wasn't heartfelt.