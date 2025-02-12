UCLA's Mick Cronin Raves About Illinois Basketball's Explosive Offense
Mick Cronin and his UCLA Bruins arrived in Champaign riding an impressive win streak and seeking to secure their eighth win in a row – including their first victory over that stretch outside the Pacific Time zone.
After coming up just short Tuesday at the State Farm Center in an 83-78 defeat, UCLA fell to 18-7 (9-5 Big Ten) while Illinois improved to 17-8 (9-6 Big Ten).
In the postgame press conference, Cronin mentioned the Bruins’ quick turnaround and cross-country travel (they played in Los Angeles on Saturday). But he was also quick to credit the Illini’s offensive excellence as the determining factor in the matchup.
“We got exposed defensively tonight,” Cronin said. “At full strength, they’re as potent offensively as anyone we’ll play all year.”
And on Tuesday night, Illinois came close to making it a reality: With a healthy roster (aside from the flu-bitten Tre White), the Illini fired on all cylinders and put on an offensive clinic.
Illinois shot 27-for-53 from the field (50.9 percent) and 11-for-28 (39.3 percent) from long range – good for their second consecutive uber-efficient performance (after shooting 63.2 percent from the field at Minnesota on Saturday).
Led by 24 points from freshman guard Kasparas Jakucionis, Illinois hung 83 points on the Big Ten’s top-rated defense. The total tied for the second-most points the Bruins have allowed all season.
And while Jakucionis was certainly impressive, UCLA’s head man reserved much of his admiration for the ability of 7-foot-1 Tomislav Ivisic to open up the court for his squad.
“The story of the game is, defensively we got exposed – our inability to guard the perimeter by some guys," Cronin said. "Their ability to spread you out, because Ivisic can shoot the ball.”
With a healthy Ivisic, surrounded by a (nearly) full complement of teammates, going 4-for-6 from long-range, it became clear that the Illini can put up points in a hurry against any team in the country.
And when Illinois can pair a stifling defensive performance with a productive offensive showing, coach Brad Underwood’s squad becomes a team that no one wants to see. Just ask Cronin.
“When they’re healthy," he said, "there are a lot of people that think they’re the best team in the Big Ten.”