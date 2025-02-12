3 Key Numbers From Illinois Basketball's Win Over UCLA
For the first time in more than a month, Illinois (17-8, 9-6 Big Ten) has strung together back-to-back wins, doing so in impressive fashion with Tuesday's pivotal win at the State Farm Center in Champaign.
Despite a late-game rally by UCLA (18-7, 9-5), the Illini were able to hold off the visitors 83-78, and end the Bruins' win streak at seven games.
It was a tale of two halves – for both teams. The Illini and Bruins clamped down on defense in the first half as Illinois carved out a 31-25 halftime lead. Then, after the break, both clubs shot 60 percent or better from the field and put up 52 and 53 second-half points, respectively, as the contest turned into a three-point shootout.
Below are three key numbers that explain how UCLA was able to claw back into the game – on both occasions – and how Illinois staved off each attack:
52.2
After pushing the lead to 16 with less than five minutes left in the game, the Illini eased their foot off the gas – a decision that nearly proved disastrous. The Bruins quickly went on a 13-0 run, knocking down four threes over the next four minutes and shooting themselves back into the game.
UCLA finished 12-for-23 (52.2 percent) from long distance on the night, tying both its season high both in makes and efficiency from beyond the arc. Illinois’ own solid showing from long range (11-for-28) provided just enough firepower to hold off the late push from the visitors.
13
As most expected, the nation’s best rebounding squad lived up to its reputation as the Illini pounded the Bruins on the boards, 36-23. Point guard Kasparas Jakucionis led the way with eight rebounds, while big men Tomislav Ivisic (seven) and Morez Johnson Jr. (six) were steady producers. Ten of those boards were offensive, which Illinois parlayed into 10 second-chance points. UCLA was able to manage only five offensive rebounds of its own, for four second-chance points. The Illini’s acumen on the glass continues to win them games, even when they falter in other areas – such as taking care of the basketball.
14
One can make an argument that just 14 turnovers against a Bruins team that forces 16.2 per game is an accomplishment of sorts, but 14 is stlil a costly number – especially when the opponent turns them into 20 points on the other end. Although Illinois pushed its lead to double digits late in the second half Tuesday, it was also up by as much as 15 in the first half, watching the lead dissolve to six at the break as UCLA climbed back into the contest by forcing turnovers and converting those into buckets.
Jakucionis – the Big Ten’s leader in turnovers per game – continued his woes with a five-turnover performance, many of which came on lazy passes or nonchalant drives. With March quickly approaching, the Illini – and Jakucionis, specifically – need to figure out their ball-security woes sooner rather than later.