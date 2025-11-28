Illinois' Andrej Stojakovic Catches the Eye of UConn's Dan Hurley: 'He's Got a Bag'
We at Illinois on SI heap mountains of praise on Illinois’ Andrej Stojakovic on what feels like a night-to-night basis – and deservedly. He has been excellent through six games, averaging 18.5 points on a sterling 58.8 percent from the field while chipping in 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 stocks (steals + blocks).
And, most importantly, he has saved his best performances for the biggest stages, going for 23 points against Texas Tech and 26 against Alabama, both of which came on 11-for-16 shooting from the field.
UConn's Dan Hurley praises Illinois' Andrej Stojakovic's ability to score
Anyone who flips on a television to watch an Illini game can see Stojakovic's dominance. And we can try our best to break it down, but it simply means more coming from a Division I head coach – especially when it’s a high-major coach who has won two national championships and coached some of the best recent college basketball teams in memory, not to mention against some of the best individual talent the game has seen this century.
“Stojakovic, I saw him in high school and we tried to recruit him a little bit,” said UConn head coach Dan Hurley on his interest in the California native coming out of high school. "[But] West Coast, I think probably scared us and them a little bit."
Fortunately for the Illini, the Huskies and Hurley never lured Stojakovic to Storrs, and now the 6-foot-7 wing dons the orange and blue. On the flip side, Hurley and Co. will now be forced to match up against Stojakovic – and it certainly won’t be easy.
“Guy’s a one-on-one player,” Hurley said on Wednesday, two days ahead of UConn’s matchup with Illinois (11:30 a.m. CT, FOX). "I mean, his bag – he’s got a lot of game. He’s athletic. Like really a classy, athletic guard. He’s got a bag, in terms of shot-creating."
Nowadays, the term “bag” gets tossed around a lot. Most college players have a bag of sorts, but few have one as deep as Stojakovic's – specifically around the rim and in the midrange. Often, people think of ankle-breaking crossovers and nasty James Harden-esque step-backs when they hear the term, but Stojakovic’s bag is a different brand – yet of equal prestige.
He can spin like a top, has a same-foot-same-hand finish, is equally potent with either hand, has the patience of a saint, possesses every up-fake imaginable and creates space and angles exceptionally well with bumps to get off his midrange jumper or finish at the rack.
Of course head coach Brad Underwood isn’t even close to satisfied with where Stojakovic is at, but strictly speaking in terms of one-on-one ability, there aren’t many who can compare to the Illini wing.
Facing a stout UConn defense on Friday, Stojakovic will almost certainly hear his number again called numerous times down the stretch, as Illinois may need him to put the team on his back and carry it to the promised land at Madison Square Garden.