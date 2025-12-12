Will Illinois Roll Through Its Early Big Ten Slate? Predicting the Next 10 Games

In our first go-round of projecting Illinois’ results in the 2025-26 season, Illinois on SI was spot-on in terms of the record (8-2), but admittedly, we were a bit off on the game-to-game predictions. (We expected Illinois to lose to Texas Tech and beat Alabama, but those results were flipped. The rest, we nailed.)

Now, with nearly one-third of the regular-season schedule completed, we turn our attention to the next 10 contests, which feature eight Big Ten games and a pair of non-conference matchups. Here are our predictions for the upcoming slate:

Projecting the outcome of Illinois' next 10 games

Dec 9, 2025; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Kylan Boswell (4) celebrates as time winds down on the win against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Nebraska (Dec. 13)

Champaign, Illinois

Nebraska is undefeated and currently tied for the best start in its history. That is all set to change on Saturday when the Cornhuskers head to Champaign. The Illini are too big, too talented and simply too good for the visitors to pull off an upset.

Prediction: Illinois win (9-2)

Dec 2, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Dennis Gates shouts towards the court against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Missouri (Dec. 22)

St. Louis

Three of the last four Braggin’ Rights contests have been blowout games decided by 20 or more. Expect that trend to continue in 2025, with Illinois controlling this game wire-to-wire against a down Missouri team.

Prediction: Illinois win (10-2)

Southern (Dec. 29)

Champaign, Illinois

All due respect to Southern, which is currently 4-6, but there are levels to this. The Illini are simply on a different one.

Prediction: Illinois win (11-2)

Dec 9, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Mike Rhoades reacts after a play during the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Penn State (Jan. 3)

Philadelphia

The historical setting of this contest – it will take place at The Palestra – won’t save one of the worst Penn State teams in recent memory from its inevitable fate: a double-digit loss to the Illini.

Prediction: Illinois win (12-2)

Rutgers (Jan. 8)

Champaign, Illinois

Similar to Penn State, Rutgers is in the midst of a busted season, meaning Illinois should roll past the visitors in front of an orange-and-blue crowd.

Prediction: Illinois win (13-2)

Iowa guard Bennett Stirtz (14) dribbles against Maryland forward Solomon Washington (9) Dec. 6, 2025 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Iowa (Jan. 11)

Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa’s Bennett Stirtz is the real deal. The Hawkeyes don’t have many more weapons, but they’re solid defensively and a well-coached ball club. The Illini, even on the road, are likely favorites, but they aren’t invincible. Falters in Big Ten play are simply part of the gig. With that in mind, we’ll ride with Iowa to give Illinois its first conference loss of the season.

Bennett Stirtz is like a robot who is programmed to maximize a possession.



Impeccable pace and understanding of leverage.



He doesn’t make mistakes and is an every down back.



Move to high-major hasn’t phased him a bit. pic.twitter.com/c4Ansjp6ft — Latif Love (@realLatifLove) November 15, 2025

Prediction: Illinois loss (13-3)

Northwestern (Jan. 14)

Evanston, Illinois

Recently, the city of Evanston has not been kind to Illinois, which has dropped its last three road games against Northwestern. But this ‘Cats squad is only Nick Martinelli, and the Illini should be able to slow him enough to escape with their first win in the north suburbs since 2022.

🇮🇹🇺🇸 Nick Martinelli had another dominant performance vs. Ohio State:

32 PTS

8 REB

4 AST

2 STL

1 BLK

1.333 PPP

10/16 FG

2/3 3FG

10/12 FT



Martinelli tied his career high with 32 points, showed a great combination of toughness inside and touch from the outside #scouting #paisà pic.twitter.com/iM5V6uDnMA — Spel (@spel81) December 7, 2025

Prediction: Illinois win (14-3)

Minnesota (Jan. 17)

Champaign, Illinois

The bottom part of the Big Ten is surprisingly bad, and Minnesota falls firmly into that category – although Cade Tyson has been an impressive breakout player. Expect the Illini to comfortably steamroll the visitors in Champaign.

Prediction: Illinois win (15-3)

Dec 6, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Maryland Terrapins head coach Buzz Williams and guard David Coit (8) talk during the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Maryland (Jan. 21)

Champaign, Illinois

Illinois is undeniably a good basketball team, but it’s also the beneficiary of a weak Big Ten slate – at least in the first half of league play. Maryland is yet another faltering conference foe, and the Illini should have their way with a Terrapins team that has recently been a thorn in Illinois’ side.

Prediction: Illinois win (16-3)

Nov 28, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter watches the game from the bench during the first half against the Eastern Illinois Panthers at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Purdue (Jan. 24)

West Lafayette, Indiana

Clearly, as we saw when Iowa State waltzed into Mackey Arena and picked Purdue apart, winning in West Lafayette is a feat that can be accomplished – but not at all easily. The Boilermakers had a horrid showing on that afternoon, but you better believe Matt Painter will put the pieces back together, surely aided in that process by his superstar lead guard Braden Smith. Illinois can’t solely rely on talent in this one, and if it comes down to Brad Underwood vs. Painter on the white board, it’s tough not to give the upper hand to Purdue.

Prediction: Illinois loss (16-4)