First Look at Illinois Basketball's Game 5 Opponent: Alabama Crimson Tide
Illinois, undefeated and already boasting a marquee win over Texas Tech, is off to a terrific start in 2025-26. Coach Brad Underwood’s squad has a chance to add another resume-boosting victory Wednesday (8 p.m. CT, FS1), in the Illini’s first game away from State Farm Center. But the United Center should feel plenty familiar with a heavy orange-and-blue crowd expected at Chicago's United Center. Alabama boasts a talented, explosive roster, and knocking off the Crimson Tide will require another locked-in performance from an Illini team that has shown early signs of being special.
Alabama at a glance
The Crimson Tide are led by Nate Oats, now in his seventh season at the helm in Tuscaloosa. When Oats was hired, he promised Alabama fans an up-tempo, modern, pace-and-space system – and he has more than delivered. In the process, he has transformed a historically football-centric school into a true two-sport powerhouse. Under Oats' watch, Alabama reached its first Final Four in 2024 and followed it up with an Elite Eight run last season.
After losing top contributors Mark Sears and Grant Nelson, Oats has reloaded to field a roster stacked with length, shooting and playmakers. The Tide were picked to finish third in a loaded SEC and have backed up that projection with a strong start. After cruising past North Dakota in their opener, they traveled to New York City and upset St. John’s before narrowly falling to Purdue in a game Braden Smith took over down the stretch. Even with that loss, Alabama looks every bit the part of a team capable of making another deep March run.
Crimson Tide on the court
As is typically the case with a Nate Oats team, Alabama’s identity starts in the backcourt – and this year’s group might be one of his best. Sophomore Labaron Philon, who flirted with the NBA last spring, has picked up right where he left off. He was electric in the win over St. John’s, carving up the Red Storm's defense, scoring at all three levels and dictating pace.
Junior Aden Holloway gives the Tide another high-end creator. He’s cut from a similar cloth as Philon but is even twitchier off the bounce and a more polished perimeter shooter. Holloway showcased a blend of skill and confidence against Purdue, leading Alabama in scoring and delivering several tough, timely buckets.
Rounding out the trio is veteran guard Latrell Wrightsell, an elite spot-up threat who thrives by attacking closeouts and creating plays in space. Together, they form one of the most dynamic, skilled guard units in the country – and they will be the engine driving Alabama on Wednesday night.
The Crimson Tide's offense doesn’t rely on a thick playbook but rather pace, space and pressure. Oats wants his team playing as fast as possible, inbounding immediately after makes and attacking before the defense can get organized. He wants his guards getting two feet in the paint to force defenses to help then read the floor from there: spray-outs to shooters, drop-offs to the bigs or crafty finishes at the rim. And when it comes to shooting, everyone has the green light. That’s not hyperbole – if Illinois fans think their club takes a lot of threes, they’ll be stunned at how quickly and frequently Alabama fires away from deep.
Defensively, Alabama is far from elite, as opponents have consistently found ways to score in bunches. Tide guards are a bit undersized and can be targeted, so Oats schemes to funnel everything into the lane, trusting his bigs to contest and alter shots. The tradeoff is that Bama often struggles on the defensive glass, especially because they’re so committed to leaking out in transition. But when they do secure rebounds and get out and run, they become incredibly difficult to contain.
Ultimately, this is a team built to win shootouts. If Alabama catches fire from three – and with its system, it usually delivers the volume to eventually do so – it can outscore just about anyone on a given night.
Illinois vs. Alabama matchup
This matchup should be a treat for both fan bases. Illinois and Alabama both want to play fast, and the pace alone should produce plenty of points on Wednesday. For the Illini, the game will be an early measuring stick for defensive coordinator Camryn Crocker. Illinois’ defense has been one of the pleasant surprises of the young season, but this will be one of the toughest tests it faces in 2025-26 – a true gauge of how real that improvement is.
On paper, Illinois should have a clear advantage on the glass, and controlling the boards will be critical against a Tide team that loves to leak out in transition. The bigger key, though, will be containing Alabama’s dribble-drive game and keeping their guards in front.
It’s also a notable spot: Illinois’ first game away from home and a high-level opponent waiting on a somewhat neutral floor in Chicago. Expect a high-scoring, entertaining battle between two explosive teams – with plenty to learn about the Illini in the process.