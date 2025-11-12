Social Media Blows Up After Illinois Basketball's Win Over Texas Tech
What a win for Illinois. Shorthanded, undermanned and facing one of the most talented teams in the country, the Illini showed the kind of grit and depth that will make them dangerous to all comers this season. Missing perhaps their best player in Tomislav Ivisic, two key rotation contributors in Brandon Lee and Mihailo Petrovic, and a starter from an Elite Eight team in Ty Rodgers, Brad Underwood’s squad still found a way to gut out a thrilling 81-77 victory over a Texas Tech team many believe is capable of making a Final Four run.
The game didn’t start in Illinois’ favor. The Red Raiders came out firing, scoring the first seven points of the game. But the Illini found their rhythm with three straight threes to take the lead and wake up the State Farm Center crowd. From there, Illinois’ defensive effort carried the half – the Illini held National Player of the Year frontrunner JT Toppin to just 11 points on 11 shots and made sophomore guard Christian Anderson work for every look. On the other end, the Illini spread the scoring around, with Andrej Stojakovic leading the way. The Cal transfer scored 12 points in the first half, including a smooth left-handed finish at the buzzer that sent Illinois into halftime up 45-32.
But Texas Tech showed why it is considered one of the nation’s best. The Red Raiders came out scorching in the second half, hitting their first 11 shots and erasing the Illini lead entirely to take control midway through the half. It looked like momentum had swung completely, but Illinois didn’t fold. Instead, it leaned on its new star. Stojakovic, the former five-star recruit and son of NBA sharpshooter Peja Stojakovic, took over when it mattered most. He scored in seemingly every way imaginable – off the dribble, in the post, and with a silky jab-step jumper from the foul line – to push Illinois back in front with just over two minutes remaining.
Even as Texas Tech battled back and a questionable flagrant foul gave the Red Raiders a late lifeline, the Illini refused to blink. With the game on the line and the Red Raiders setting up a final play for Anderson to tie it, Stojakovic came out of nowhere for a clutch block that sealed the win.
The win – Illinois' first of the season over a ranked foe – showed the Illini's depth, composure and toughness against elite competition. Illini Nation was over the moon on social media in the aftermath, celebrating an early-season win that could go a long way come March.