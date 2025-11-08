First Look at Illinois Basketball's Game 3 Opponent: Texas Tech Red Raiders
It has been a picture-perfect start to the season on the court for Illinois basketball. The Illini have cruised to blowout wins in their first two outings, showing depth and balance even while dealing with lingering injury issues. But the competition level is about to rise dramatically. On Tuesday (7:30 p.m. CT, FS1), Illini coach Brad Underwood’s squad will face its first true test of the season as No. 10 Texas Tech rolls into Champaign – a matchup that promises to be physical, intense and revealing.
Texas Tech at a glance
The Red Raiders are led by third-year head coach Grant McCasland, who has quickly established himself as one of the brightest minds in college basketball. Since arriving in Lubbock, McCasland has revitalized the program with a gritty, disciplined identity built on defense, rebounding and toughness – all traits that mirror his coaching style.
Last season, Texas Tech made an impressive run to the Elite Eight and appeared poised for a Final Four berth before running into a classic performance from Walter Clayton Jr. McCasland returns several key contributors from that team while bolstering his roster with experienced transfers, creating a deep and versatile group capable of making another deep tournament run.
Picked to finish third in the Big 12 preseason poll – behind only Houston and a star-studded BYU squad – the Red Raiders have lived up to expectations early. They have handled business with dominant wins over Lindenwood and Sam Houston State, setting the stage for a high-stakes, early-season showdown with Illinois in Champaign.
The Red Raiders on the court
There are plenty of talented players across college basketball this season, but few – if any – are at the level of Texas Tech star forward JT Toppin. The junior phenom made his season debut on Friday against Sam Houston State and wasted no time reminding everyone why he is considered one of the nation’s best. Toppin was unstoppable, pouring in 31 points, grabbing 14 rebounds and adding four assists in a dominant all-around performance.
He did most of his damage inside, relentlessly attacking as the roll man in pick-and-roll sets and showcasing his touch and power in the post. His aggressiveness earned him 16 trips to the free-throw line, where he converted 11, as Sam Houston’s frontcourt had no answer for his physicality. If there was one area for improvement, it was his perimeter shooting – Toppin missed all three of his three-point attempts – but his inside dominance more than made up for it.
Texas Tech, though, is far from a one-man show. Sophomore guard Christian Anderson has quickly proven to be the perfect backcourt complement to Toppin, emerging as one of the Big 12’s most dynamic young guards. In the season opener – with Toppin sidelined – Anderson exploded for 34 points, confidently and efficiently carrying the Red Raiders’ offense.
Anderson followed that up with18 points and seven assists on Friday, looking completely in sync while running the two-man game with Toppin. The chemistry between the two was evident, and together they form one of the most dangerous inside-out duos in college basketball - a combination that will give opposing defenses fits all season long.
McCasland has surrounded his two stars with a strong supporting cast that gives Texas Tech impressive depth and versatility. Veterans such as senior guard Donovan Atwell, senior guard Tyeree Bryan and junior forward Lejuan Watts provide experience and reliable scoring, while a talented group adds energy and skill off the bench. Top to bottom, the Red Raiders are loaded with talent – a balanced roster capable of beating teams in a variety of ways.
Offensively, Texas Tech runs much of its attack through its two stars, with Anderson orchestrating from the perimeter and Toppin anchoring the interior. The Red Raiders rely heavily on pick-and-roll action between the pair, and both have shown impressive poise and decision-making within those sets. When the ball goes inside, McCasland often lets Toppin operate from the post, surrounding him with off-ball movement and shooters spaced around the arc. The result is a fluid, well-structured offense that forces defenses to choose between collapsing on Toppin inside or giving Anderson and the perimeter threats open looks.
Defensively, the Red Raiders pride themselves on their toughness and discipline, playing almost exclusively man-to-man. McCasland’s group rarely switches on screens, instead fighting through actions to maintain matchups and defensive integrity. They excel at running shooters off the three-point line and forcing opponents into midrange or contested paint looks. The Red Raiders funnel drives toward their bigs, who do an excellent job of walling up without fouling and making opponents finish through contact – a formula that has made them one of the more fundamentally sound defensive units in the country.
Illinois vs. Texas Tech matchup
This matchup represents a significant step up in competition for both teams – a true early-season measuring stick to gauge where each stands. The Illini are still battling through injuries, which could pose a challenge against a Red Raiders squad that enters the game healthy and confident. If center Tomislav Ivisic is unable to suit up, Illinois will lose a key interior presence against a team that thrives in the paint.
For the Illini, the defensive key will be Kylan Boswell’s ability to disrupt Anderson and prevent Texas Tech from smoothly initiating its sets. Expect JT Toppin to get his numbers – he’s simply too talented not to – but Illinois must focus on limiting the supporting cast and keeping secondary scorers in check. This showdown has all the makings of a physical, high-level battle between two top-tier programs, and whichever team emerges with a win will gain a major confidence boost and extra doses of national attention early in the season.