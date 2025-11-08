Social Media Reacts to Illinois Basketball Routing Florida Gulf Coast
Illinois has been rolling to start the 2025 campaign. After dismantling Jackson State in the opener, Florida Gulf Coast was expected to provide a tougher challenge for a shorthanded Illini team. Instead, head coach Brad Underwood’s squad delivered another blowout - and an even more complete performance.
From the opening tip, Illinois imposed its will. The Illini jumped out to a double-digit lead within minutes and never looked back, cruising to a dominant win at State Farm Center.
Even without star center Tomislav Ivisic, who was ruled out shortly before tipoff, Illinois looked like a team that could compete for a national title.
On defense, the Illini played mostly straight man-to-man, and it worked to perfection. They stayed disciplined on the perimeter, communicated well through screens, and funneled drives toward 7-footer Zvonimir Ivisic, who anchored the paint with authority.
“Big Z” was a menace inside, blocking seven shots and altering countless others. Underwood also sprinkled in a few possessions of zone - a look the Illini used briefly in the opener - just enough to keep Florida Gulf Coast guessing and out of rhythm.
Offensively, Illinois was just as dominant. The ball movement was sharp, the spacing was excellent, and the Illini still cracked the 100-point mark despite only shooting 35.2 percent from beyond the arc. If the threes had fallen at a higher rate, the margin could’ve been even more lopsided.
Kylan Boswell controlled the tempo with veteran poise, knocking down threes and playmaking while pushing the pace in transition. Freshman Keaton Wagler continued his strong start, creating off the dribble, attacking gaps in the defense, and making smart reads that kept the offense flowing.
One of the biggest storylines of the night was the long-awaited debut of Cal transfer Andrej Stojakovic. The junior showed some early rust after an eight-week layoff, forcing a few looks as he tried to find his rhythm. But as the game went on, he began to settle in - showing flashes of his smooth scoring ability, sound defensive instincts, and high basketball IQ.
Illinois dominated every facet of the game, owning the glass and dictating the tempo from start to finish. Even with key players sidelined, this Illini team looks deep and dangerous - the kind of group that’s quickly finding its identity and generating real excitement. By the final buzzer, Illini Nation was buzzing across social media.