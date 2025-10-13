Two Illini Ranked Among Top 10 Freshmen in Big Ten by The Field of 68
Despite losing two freshman to the NBA, Illinois' offseason retention was worth noting alongside its prized transfer portal find. The Illini brought back center Tomislav Ivisic, veteran guard Kylan Boswell and steady forward Ben Humrichous – each of whom started at least 26 games last year – and landed high-scoring junior wing Andrej Stojakovic (Cal).
Illinois' international-rich offseason
The other notable aspect of coach Brad Underwood’s roster changes over the spring and summer was the load-up on international talent, which was highlighted by his adding Serbian lead guard Mihailo Petrovic and versatile Montenegrin forward David Mirkovic.
What truly sets apart the overseas talent and makes those prospects so coveted is their professional experience. Yet, at least in the eyes of The Field of 68, Illinois’ top first-year college player – and one of the best freshmen in the Big Ten – has zero professional reps: class of 2025 recruit Keaton Wagler.
Despite being rated just the No. 260 player in the country, per 247Sports’ composite rankings, Wagler is expected to be a major contributor for the Illini. Not only has Wagler impressed his teammates – arguably none more so than Boswell – and his head coach, but also his offseason appears to have turned heads nationally.
The Field of 68 ranks the best Big Ten freshmen
The Field of 68 ranked the top 10 freshman in the conference and tabbed Wagler as the fifth-best among them going into the season. And Wagler wasn’t the only Illini featured on the list. Petrovic was ranked No. 9 by the college basketball pundits – though his eligibility technically remains an open question as Underwood awaits a ruling from the NCAA. (Petrovic may not enter the season as a freshman.)
Illinois was the only Big Ten squad to feature two players on The Field of 68’s list – a telltale sign of its potential, especially with Wagler and Petrovic suiting up alongside that aforementioned roster loaded with experience and talent.
Petrovic, assuming his eligibility is cleared, is expected to be the Illini’s lead guard and facilitator, pushing the tempo in the open court and orchestrating as a pick-and-roll ball-handler in the halfcourt.
Wagler, meanwhile, will likely come off the bench, but is projected to play solid minutes – especially during the indefinite absence of guard Ty Rodgers. He can play either backcourt position, plus small forward in smaller lineups, and figures to create value as a playmaker and three-level scorer.