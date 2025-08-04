Kylan Boswell Raves About Illinois Freshman Keaton Wagler: 'He's Cold'
With Illinois bringing back senior guard Kylan Boswell, junior big man Tomislav Ivisic and 23-year-old forward Ben Humrichous, and adding top-35 transfer wing Andrej Stojakovic from Cal and Tomislav’s twin brother, Zvonimir, from Arkansas, the rest of Illinois’ offseason haul got a bit lost in the shuffle.
International recruits Mihailo Petrovic – who was just officially signed – and David Mirkovic made some headlines, but the freshman trio of Brandon Lee, Keaton Wagler and Blake Fagbemi, comparatively speaking, hardly made a ripple.
Nowadays, in the veteran-dominated era of college basketball, only the five-star prospects typically find themselves in the mix for minutes during their freshman campaigns. And few expect any of Illinois’ true freshmen (Lee is the highest-rated among them, at No. 97) to produce much in Year 1.
But Kylan Boswell does. And although all three of the freshmen have impressed Boswell, one stands out.
“Keaton [Wagler] surprised me completely,” said Boswell. “I feel like he’s going to be way more impactful than most people think.”
When asked what jumps out about Wagler’s game, Boswell was straight to the point:
“He’s cold, just flat out. He’s really, really good.”
The No. 149 recruit in the country (per 247Sports), Wagler had 16 offers, only three of which came from high-major programs (Illinois, Minnesota and DePaul). A 6-foot-6 wing and Kansas native, Wagler appears poised to specialize as a spot-up shooter for the Illini, although he can get downhill and knock down shots off the dribble.
Especially given the injury sustained by swingman Ty Rodgers, the Illini are paper thin in their backcourt rotation, opening the door for Wagler to play meaningful rotation minutes off the bench.
Although the two starting guards are seemingly solidified (Mihailo Petrovic and Boswell), the role of first guard off the bench is up for grabs – and Wagler may be first in line. Junior wing Jake Davis' defense doesn't play well at the 2, but his experience and shooting arguably give him dibs on the spot. Still, don't be surprised if Wagler challenges for time at the position throughout the season and possibly becomes an integral piece of the Illini rotation by its end.