Illini now

Kylan Boswell Raves About Illinois Freshman Keaton Wagler: 'He's Cold'

Senior Illini guard Kylan Boswell foresees freshman Keaton Wagler being "way more impactful than most people think"

Jackson Langendorf

Dec 29, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Kylan Boswell (4) shoots the ball over Chicago State Cougars guard Gabe Spinelli (12) during the first half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
Dec 29, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Kylan Boswell (4) shoots the ball over Chicago State Cougars guard Gabe Spinelli (12) during the first half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

With Illinois bringing back senior guard Kylan Boswell, junior big man Tomislav Ivisic and 23-year-old forward Ben Humrichous, and adding top-35 transfer wing Andrej Stojakovic from Cal and Tomislav’s twin brother, Zvonimir, from Arkansas, the rest of Illinois’ offseason haul got a bit lost in the shuffle.

International recruits Mihailo Petrovic – who was just officially signed – and David Mirkovic made some headlines, but the freshman trio of Brandon Lee, Keaton Wagler and Blake Fagbemi, comparatively speaking, hardly made a ripple.

Nowadays, in the veteran-dominated era of college basketball, only the five-star prospects typically find themselves in the mix for minutes during their freshman campaigns. And few expect any of Illinois’ true freshmen (Lee is the highest-rated among them, at No. 97) to produce much in Year 1.

But Kylan Boswell does. And although all three of the freshmen have impressed Boswell, one stands out.

“Keaton [Wagler] surprised me completely,” said Boswell. “I feel like he’s going to be way more impactful than most people think.”

When asked what jumps out about Wagler’s game, Boswell was straight to the point:

“He’s cold, just flat out. He’s really, really good.”

The No. 149 recruit in the country (per 247Sports), Wagler had 16 offers, only three of which came from high-major programs (Illinois, Minnesota and DePaul). A 6-foot-6 wing and Kansas native, Wagler appears poised to specialize as a spot-up shooter for the Illini, although he can get downhill and knock down shots off the dribble.

Especially given the injury sustained by swingman Ty Rodgers, the Illini are paper thin in their backcourt rotation, opening the door for Wagler to play meaningful rotation minutes off the bench.

Although the two starting guards are seemingly solidified (Mihailo Petrovic and Boswell), the role of first guard off the bench is up for grabs – and Wagler may be first in line. Junior wing Jake Davis' defense doesn't play well at the 2, but his experience and shooting arguably give him dibs on the spot. Still, don't be surprised if Wagler challenges for time at the position throughout the season and possibly becomes an integral piece of the Illini rotation by its end.

More From Illinois on Sports Illustrated:

ESPN Names Top Ten National Title Contenders: Did Illinois Hoops Make the Cut?

The One Reason Illinois Basketball Falls Just Short of Powerhouse Status

Illinois Soars Up 2026 Recruiting Rankings After Ethan Brown Commitment

Key Illinois Target and Top-10 2026 Recruit Schedules Visit With Big Ten Foe

Should the Chicago Bulls Commit to Former Illini Guard Ayo Dosunmu?

Published
Jackson Langendorf
JACKSON LANGENDORF

Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.

Home/Basketball