Illini now

Illinois Basketball Injury Updates and Availability Ahead of Alabama Tip-Off

The Illini (4-0) again have multiple players whose injuries could affect their availability and performance against the Crimson Tide

Jason Langendorf

Mar 20, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Tomislav Ivisic (13) works out NCAA Tournament First Round Practice at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Mar 20, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Tomislav Ivisic (13) works out NCAA Tournament First Round Practice at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
In this story:

Slowly, though maybe not so surely, the Illinois men’s basketball team is getting healthier. Wing Andre Stojakovic returned from a knee injury in time to deliver some clutch moments in the Illini's recent win over Texas Tech, and it seems that several more of Illinois' key contributors who have been dinged up are nearing healthy returns.

Hours before tip-off for Wednesday's matchup between No. 8 Illinois (4-0) and No. 11 Alabama (2-1) at the United Center in Chicago, the availability report for the game was revealed. Here’s what we know:

Illinois basketball injury updates and availability for Alabama

Tomislav Ivisic

Xxx

Zvonimir Ivisic

Xxx

Mihailo Petrovic

Xxx

Brandon Lee

Xxx

feed

Published
Jason Langendorf
JASON LANGENDORF

Jason Langendorf has covered Illinois basketball, football and more for Illinois on SI since October 2024, and has covered Illini sports – among other subjects – for 30 years. A veteran of ESPN and Sporting News, he has published work in The Guardian, Vice, Chicago Sun-Times and many other outlets. He is currently also the U.S. editor at BoxingScene and a judge for the annual BWAA writing awards. He can be followed and reached on X and Bluesky @JasonLangendorf.

Home/Basketball