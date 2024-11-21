3 Key Numbers From No. 25 Illinois Basketball's Loss to No. 8 Alabama
Illinois coach Brad Underwood arranged a non-conference torture chamber of a schedule for 2024-25, ensuring that his mostly inexperienced Illini will be battle-tested come March. Underwood was expecting – and ready to embrace – the early-season adversity that would inevitably come.
And on Wednesday in Birmingham, Alabama, after No. 25 Illinois feasted on mid-major competition in three home wins to open the season, that adversity arrived in a tidal wave in the form of No. 8 Alabama.
The Illini seemed to struggle with the Tide's speed and size out of the gate, alternately overpursuing, taking bad angles and closing out late on defense to dig themselves too deep a first-half hole. After a strong second-half run that cut the deficit to eight, Illinois ran out of gas and took the first ding in its record in a 100-87 shootout loss to the Tide.
For a closer look at what went wrong – and to learn what needs fixing in the days ahead – we take a look at three key numbers from the Alabama game:
11
Every time Illinois (3-1) managed to build some momentum Wednesday, it was quickly stifled – and not by Bama, but by the Illini themselves. Early in the second half, they were able to draw the Tide into foul trouble and get into the bonus – a huge development that not only gave Illinois a chance at easy points but also stopped the clock, providing more leeway to climb back into the game. But the Illini missed 11 free throws, shooting 54.2 percent from the charity stripe – and themselves in the foot. Those are crippling numbers under any circumstances, but they become an impossible hurdle to clear amid defensive struggles against a foe as formidable as Alabama.
23
A well-oiled machine on offense, Alabama (4-1) assisted on 23 of its 39 made field goals. The Tide – talented, well-coached and selfless in their approach – deserve plenty of credit. But the Illini made it easy for them, routinely getting beat off the dribble and making defensive mistake after defensive mistake. On nearly every possession, Bama ball-handlers were able to get two feet in the lane to finish or kick to an open teammate, who would either drive against a long closeout or knock down a poorly contested 3-pointer. Poor rotations gave Bama plenty of opportunities, but the Tide rubbed salt in the wound with a highly efficient shooting night: 52.0 percent from the field and 84.6 percent on free throws.
19
A week ago, Bama put up seven fastbreak points against McNeese State. A game later, when the Tide fell 87-78 to Purdue, they scored zero points in transition. Now, no one expected Illinois to hold Bama scoreless in transition, but a McNeese State-like performance didn't seem too much to ask. Instead, the Illini gave up 19 fastbreak points against the Tide, who simply won footraces down the floor, then spaced and passed beautifully to create easy finishes at the rim. Aside from Kylan Boswell and Morez Johnson Jr., there seemed to be a lack of effort – or at least poor positioning and reaction times – all around for the Illini. The results won't improve much across a killer schedule if the Illini themselves don't bring it up several notches here.