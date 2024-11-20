Illinois Basketball Signs Four-Star Guard Brandon Lee

The famILLy got a little bigger today. Welcome, Brandon!



🔸 Four-star recruit ranked No. 89 overall by Rivals in the 2025 class

🔹 Third-leading scorer in the EYBL at 23 ppg

🔸 Puerto Rico’s leading scorer in the FIBA U18 AmeriCup in June#Illini | #HTTO | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/Lc0225GQwr