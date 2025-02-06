3 Takeaways From Illinois Basketball's Loss at Rutgers
As we mentioned in the lead-up to Wednesday's Illinois-Rutgers matchup in Piscataway, New Jersey, the RAC is a tough gig to play for visitors. Super-freshman Dylan Harper (ankle) unexpectedly exited a phone booth to exert his powers on the proceedings. Several Scarlet Knights who had been virtually MIA this season stepped forward when Rutgers needed them.
None of this excuses yet another desultory performance from No. 23 Illinois (15-8, 7-6 Big Ten) or the outcome – an 82-73 loss to a Rutgers team that entered Wednesday's games skimming the bottom of the Big Ten standings. It's time to take stock. Here are three big takeaways we gleaned from the Illini loss to the Scarlet Knights:
1. Something is off with Kasparas Jakucionis
Jakucionis might seem an easy target after his seven-point, two-assist performance against Rutgers, but his troubles date back weeks, not hours. Since he returned from a forearm injury with a bang (21 points) against Indiana on Jan. 14, Jakucionis has been held below double-figure scoring in half of Illinois' games, including eight and seven points in each of the past two. Worse, his touch from three-point range (past six games: 4-for-28, 14.3 percent) and even the free-throw line (past five: 10-for-18, 55.6 percent) have disappeared, while his turnover woes have continued.
Any number of factors could be at play here, including combinations of several. Has the injury lingered or been aggravated? Was he touched by the bug that had been going around the Illini locker room? Have lineup issues messed with his mojo? Are advance scouting reports catching up to him? For heaven's sake, let's remember that Jakucionis is also just 18. But adjustments may need to be made and expectations tempered.
2. The offense could use more off-ball movement
Ball screens and dribble drives have been Illinois' stock in trade this season, but certain opponents – based on scheme, personnel or both – have had the Illini's number. The Big Ten is paying attention, and even conference also-rans such as Rutgers and Nebraska are now sticking it to coach Brad Underwood's group. The problems are multiple, but a single change could be a big part of the solution.
More screening and movement away from the ball would open up the offense for the Illini and help cut down the number of possessions that wind up with four players standing and watching while a fifth launches a ridiculous, no-hope three-point attempt. Tomislav Ivisic and Morez Johnson Jr. are big, strong bodies, but even Ben Humrichous, Tre White and Kylan Boswell have the ability to set robust screens.
Rather than relying only on roll-men dives or drive-and-kicks, Illinois would benefit from more back screens, flares and flexes – and even just the random back-door cut to keep defenses honest. Boswell, White, Will Riley and Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn have already proven to be productive freelance cutters. Make it official and incorporate the strength into the offensive scheme.
3. Find Carey Booth some minutes
This is a delicate subject. Booth has played to mixed reviews in his first season in Champaign. On the one hand, he hasn't produced much in limited minutes, he doesn't provide the same muscle inside as Ivisic and Johnson, and his body language suggests he isn't necessarily all-in. On the other hand, he's a springy, 6-foot-10 sophomore who had a 12.5 total rebound percentage as a Notre Dame freshman. (For comparison, Ivisic, fifth in the Big Ten in rebounding at 8.5 per game, currently has a 16.5 total rebound percentage.) Clearly, Booth isn't just roster filler.
More importantly, the Illini need him. With Ivisic and Johnson now both starting, Illinois lacks a big man off the bench. And given how poor health and foul trouble have already plagued the program's frontcourt and left the Illini in the lurch, Underwood should be preparing for the worst by priming Booth. It's impossible to know what goes on behind closed doors, but by the looks of it from the outside looking in, Booth needs more burn – for all the Illini's sakes.