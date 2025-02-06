Illinois Basketball Can't Keep Pace With Dylan Harper, Rutgers in Loss
Wednesday night at Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey, first appeared that it might unfold as a replay of Illinois' game against Maryland, in which a tag-team duo brutalized the Illini in a runaway Terrapins win.
Then it seemed Illinois might flip the script with a concerted interior effort in the second half against the Scarlet Knights – similar to how they pulled off a comeback win over Ohio State on Sunday.
In the end, the Illini just discovered a new way to lose.
Despite a team-high 20 points from Will Riley and leading as late as 7:28 left in the game, No. 23 Illinois couldn't overcome its dwindling numbers and inspired performances by Rutgers freshmen Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey as the Scarlet Knights pulled away 82-73 for their first win over a ranked team this season.
Most of the early damage was done by Bailey, who had 10 of Rutgers' first 19 points, spinning and launching his 6-foot-10 frame backwards for an insanely difficult 14-foot turnaround to give the Scarlet Knights an early 13-point lead. He finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.
Harper's outing was arguably even more bonkers. After missing three games because of an ankle sprain, he wasn't even certain to play Wednesday. He not only suited up but shredded the Illini, running up a game-high 28 points, plus six rebounds, five assists and four steals.
The struggle for Illinois (15-8, 7-6 Big Ten) started before the opening tip, when Tre White was declared out due to an illness. Then, after the Illini thought better of chucking up empty three-point attempts and began to pound Rutgers (12-11, 5-7) inside, center Tomislav Ivisic suffered an ankle sprain that forced him out of the game.
But the Illini kept pressing their advantage in the paint, as Riley sought driving lanes instead of settling for tough jumpers and Morez Johnson Jr. led a siege of the offensive boards (18 for Illinois). After throwing up 17 threes in the first half at a rate of one of every three field-goal attempts, the Illini scaled it back to 11 threes in the second half (at a rate of one of every four).
The approach clicked. Riley layups on back-to-back possessions cut the Rutgers lead to six early in the second half, and six second-chance points fueled a 15-3 run that gave the Illini a 48-47 lead with 13:06 to play. The hammering inside loosened up the perimeter, allowing Riley to get free for a pair of three-pointers.
Illinois had the momentum – and even had its big man back, as Ivisic returned to the game midway through the second half following a trip to the locker room. But he was clearly hobbled, and with the Illini already struggling to match up with Harper and Bailey in the absence of White, the fouls began to pile up. Kasparas Jakucionis and Johnson picked up their fourth fouls with more than six minutes remaining, and Boswell was dinged for his fourth before the three-minute mark.
There was nothing to be done, then, to stop Harper, who looked like the odds-on favorite to win Big Ten Freshman of the Year down the stretch Wednesday. Harper poured in 15 points over the final 12:24, working inside (7-for-8 free throws) and out (a pair of threes) to shut down any hopes of another late Illinois rally.