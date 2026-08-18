Illinois Basketball Making Late Push for 2027 5-Star Darius Wabbington

Back in late June, five-star 2027 big man Darius Wabbington released his top six: North Carolina, Arizona, Kentucky, Indiana, Louisville and Texas. Illinois was nowhere to be found on his list of finalists to sign him. In fact, there hadn’t even been a reported offer sent Wabbington’s way from the Illini. Seemingly, there was little traction between the two parties.

NEWS: 2027 Top-15 overall recruit Darius Wabbington is down to six schools, he tells @Rivals. ⁰⁰The 6-11 center has scheduled his first three official visits: https://t.co/tI5aCjt81O pic.twitter.com/e5qDctLLht — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) June 30, 2026

Fast-forward nearly two months, and Wabbington … still doesn’t appear to hold an offer from Illinois. Nevertheless, Wabbington reportedly has scheduled a visit to Champaign for the weekend of Oct. 23, according to UI Zone and his 247Sports recruiting page. Clearly, there is interest from player and program – and for good reason on both sides.

Five-star class of 2027 center Darius Wabbington will take an official visit to Illinois October 23-25, he tells me. pic.twitter.com/PbcOshGVvY — UI Zone (@Recruit2Illini) August 16, 2026

Who is Darius Wabbington?

Sunnyslope Vikings center Darius Wabbington (21) looks to pass the ball against the Basha Bears during their semifinal game at Chaparral High School in Scottsdale on March 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wabbington is listed as a 6-foot-11, 245 pound center in the class of 2027. He is the No. 16 player in his class and the No. 3 center in the country, per 247Sports’ composite rankings. He attends Sunnyslope High School in Arizona and played his most recent season of AAU hoops for the Compton Magic on the Adidas 3SSB Circuit.

Darius Wabbington scouting report

“Big guard” is a term thrown around far too often. For example, David Mirkovic is an actual “big guard," in the sense that he has a quality outside shot and is a true threat initiating offense. Most players characterized with that label may be more guard-like than their counterparts, but that's a relatively low bar. Wabbington, however, is something very close to the real deal.

7-Foot Darius Wabbington showed off the guard skill-set! The 5-Star junior and Sunnyslope won the Hoophall West Championship 👀 @Dariuswabb @HoophallClassic pic.twitter.com/L0mqLB8FMf — Courtside Films (@CourtsideFilms) January 6, 2026

He isn’t one of those high school big men with shooting upside from deep. Wabbington can already stroke it. Beyond-the-arc shooting is a real weapon in his game. He can put the ball on the floor and attack the rim. He can play out of the mid-post or even bring the ball up. Wabbington is a gifted playmaker, but, importantly, also a smart decision-maker.

Few players have his combination of size, skill and IQ at his age. Still, there are areas for improvement: Wabbington isn’t the most athletic – either vertically or laterally – and leaning out his body may be beneficial.

How would Darius Wabbington fit at Illinois?

Millennium Tigers guard Cameron Holmes (3) defends Sunnyslope Vikings Darius Wabbington (21) during their Open Division boys basketball state semifinals game at Chaparral High School in Phoenix on March 5, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The fit with Illinois couldn't be more obvious: Wabbington, who has floor-spacing ability and a knack for facilitating, has the exact skill set the Illini seek in their frontcourt players.

His ability to survive in pick-and-roll defense may be a key concern. But if he winds up in Champaign, expect strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher to bring Wabbington’s athleticism and endurance up to Big Ten standards.

Wabbington could slip seamlessly into the hole left by Tomislav Ivisic after the 2026-27 campaign. A potential frontcourt pairing of Wabbington and Mirkovic – if the latter elected to stay for another year – would likely give the Illini the premier playmaking big man duo in the country in 2027-28.