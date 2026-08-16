Is Illinois Basketball Freshman Lucas Morillo Overlooked Heading Into 2026-27?

The excitement surrounding Illinois basketball entering the 2026-27 season has been palpable – and for a variety of reasons. First, there's "The Retention." Then, of course, you have standout freshman Quentin Coleman . Lincoln Williams, who dropped jaws with one poster dunk during the summer, has been commanding attention. And Stefan Vaaks, a prized transfer from Providence, can't be overlooked .

But somewhere swirling in all of it, a few Illini players have arguably been overlooked – and none more so than freshman Lucas Morillo. First, a little reminder on Morillo: He was rated the No. 50 overall player in his class, per 247Sports’ composite rankings.

As Keaton Wagler made abundantly clear last season, rankings are not the be-all and end-all. But they are a measuring stick of sorts. And the measure it has taken says Morillo can really hoop. (Remember: Before Coleman skyrocketed up the recruiting charts and then signed with the Illini in April, it was Morillo who was the crown jewel of Illinois’ high school recruiting class.)

What is Lucas Morillo’s projected role in 2026-27?

Iona Prep's Lucas Morillo (23) scans the floor and looks to make a pass during the CHSAA AA Intersectional quarterfinals against St. Raymond on March 3, 2024 at Fordham University. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

To answer that, we need to first ask a couple more questions: What is Morillo’s position, and can he be effective in multiple roles? There was a time in high school when Morillo was listed as a point guard, shooting guard and small forward by different recruiting platforms. He is, as you might imagine, very versatile.

He likely projects as a small forward in his first season, though. Morillo can push the pace for the Illini in grab-and-go situations – which he’ll often find himself in as an above-average rebounder. He’ll be able to drive closeouts on the perimeter, be a cutter, play in the dunker spot if necessary and even be an initiator if Illinois finds itself in a bind.

Morillo shouldn't be expected to be shine as a scoring star or vie for a spot on the All-Big Ten freshman team, but he can be a connective player for one of the top teams in the country ... if he can be a competent long-distance shooter. He doesn't have one elite skill, so Morillo needs to be pretty good at a lot of things – and he has that potential. But shooting is one skill that's still up in the air for him.

Illinois signee Lucas Morillo on the board for Team World in the Nike Hoop Summit airing now on Peacock.#illini pic.twitter.com/vz1r9OD84X — Keepin it Orange and Blue (@200_Columns) April 12, 2026

It wouldn't be impossible for Morillo to crack Illinois’ rotation if he fails to shoot at a baseline level from deep – but it will be a Mt. Everest-like climb. The Illini offense is predicated on spacing and plugging shooters into the lineup across the board. Morillo, at just 6-foot-7, may not be able to provide enough value elsewhere to make up for any lack of spacing he creates.

Best-case scenario: Morillo hits a three every other game to keep defenses honest while relying on his IQ to put himself in positions for easy buckets and create others for his teammates.

It's worth noting that his skill set allows him to make an impact without the ball – which is a rare sight on this Illini squad. That in itself puts Morillo towards the front of a relatively open race for minutes towards the end of the rotation.

Defensively, he should be able to flourish fairly quickly. Morillo isn’t jump-out-of-the-gym athletic, but he his lateral movement and strength are sufficient, and he has been lauded for his hoops intelligence – all of which should blend into a bare-minimum solid defender.

Although Morillo’s offensive ceiling as a freshman hinges almost entirely on his shooting, if he eclipses even the 30-percent mark, he should find himself firmly in the (back end of the) Illini rotation.