Why Illinois Is in Better Hands With Mihailo Petrovic Than Kasparas Jakucionis
Illinois fans are never going to forget Kasparas Jakucionis. His nasty step-back threes – many of which came at huge moments down the stretch – and crafty pick-and-roll play will forever be etched in the memory of the Illini faithful.
Jakucionis was, and is, superbly talented – hence his first-round selection in the NBA Draft over the summer. But in today’s era of college basketball, it can be difficult for a 19-year-old to lead a team to the promised land – even one with professional experience.
2024-2025: The Year of Jakucionis
Last season, Illinois went 22-13 and earned a six seed in the NCAA Tournament before exiting in the second round. The Illini rode the ups and downs of Jakucionis’ individual season (which included an injury that may have hindered his play down the stretch).
Sometimes it was scorching-hot shooting and big-time wins, and on other occasions, it was a turnover-fest and a blowout loss – the typical wide range of outcomes for a team reliant on an uber-talented but young player.
Is 2025-2026 the Year of Mihailo Petrovic?
In the upcoming 2025-26 season, the Illini are once again expected to have an international player as their on-court leader and primary ball-handler: Mihailo Petrovic.
The difference this time around is that, although Petrovic may not be able to match Jakucionis in terms of his frame and next-level potential, he blows the current Miami Heat guard out of the water in terms of experience and consistency.
“Mihailo’s played in Europe at a higher level than KJ,” Illini coach Brad Underwood said recently. "KJ played with a lot of his guys, his same age. And so KJ was always really dominant, in terms of the group that he was with. Mihailo’s had other really good players around him. That piece of it has maybe made it a little easier."
Put simply, Jakucionis didn’t come to Champaign with an understanding of how to play alongside other highly skilled hoopers. Through no fault of his own, Jakucionis had yet to gain experience playing in a group with teammates whose ability matched his own.
That showed up time and again, when Jakucionis would put up ill-advised shots or force passes into absurdly tight windows, trying to make every play for his squad, not allowing his teammates to take any load off his shoulders. In the end, it bit the Illini. Their season – albeit a solid one – didn’t live up to the bar that was set.
As for Petrovic, he has a prime opportunity to do what Jakucionis was unable to: lead Illinois on a deep March Madness run. And given Petrovic’s experience on Mega Superbet – not just playing but leading the charge on a team with some of the top talent Europe has to offer – few are better equipped to make an immediate impact than the 22-year old Serbian native. And perhaps no incoming lead guard in the country is a better fit for the scheme they're entering than Petrovic.
Underwood loves Petrovic in ball screens
As crafty as Jakucionis could be in screen-and-roll last year, what the Illini really needed was consistency. Petrovic seems ready to provide that.
“Mihailo’s terrific in ball screens," Underwood said. "He’s incredible in ball screens."
It's critical because few college basketball teams live in ball-screen situations as often as Underwood’s. And between Tomislav Ivisic, Zvonimir Ivisic and David Mirkovic, the Illini have their fair share of bigs who are dangerous on both the roll and when popping, and they should thrive with Petrovic diming them up.
The 6-foot-3 Petrovic will succeed Jakucionis as the go-to choice in ball screens for Illinois, and although the Illini will miss parts of KJ's game that Petrovic can’t recreate due to his differing sizes and skill sets, they’ll make up that difference elsewhere.
Jakucionis’ abilities were predicated on patience, craftiness and footwork – all of which has value, but which could sometimes stall the offense. When he went to work, off-ball movement would slow, the court would shrink and defenses would load up. And for such a talented facilitator, the ball stuck an alarming amount of the time when Jakucionis was on the floor. He played his game, which was a really good one – but not always for the Illini.
As for Illinois’ new lead guard, he’s fast. Really fast. And he loves to play with speed – which fits Illinois’ style like a glove.
“There’s no doubt we’d like to play in the mid-to-high 70s or 80s in possessions, and he’s got the tools to do all of that,” Underwood said of Petrovic.
The main takeaway: Petrovic offers a different tempo-pushing dynamic in the backcourt than Illinois has seen in years (think Andre Curbelo). Yet he also brings a combination of experience, leadership and poise that the Illini haven’t seen at the position in a long time.
And Petrovic is surrounded by an Illinois roster that perhaps offers the most collective talent Champaign has ever laid eyes upon. Moral of the story: Illinois is in very good hands with Petrovic,, and assuming he’s cleared to play without eligibility issues, the Illini can expect to win a lot of games with him at the helm this year.