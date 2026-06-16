Illinois Basketball Offers Explosive 2027 Four-Star Forward Isaiah Santos

With summer hoops in full gear at the high school level, college coaches from around the country – including, evidently, Illinois’ staff – are pouring themselves into recruiting. On Friday, the Illini extended yet another offer, in this case to 2027 prospect Isaiah Santos, according to his X account.

I’m blessed to have received an offer from the University of Illinois! Thank you very much to Coach Underwood and the entire Coaching staff for this great opportunity! @IlliniMBB pic.twitter.com/Yk7ZlQWeEJ — Isaiah Santos (@IsaiahS1515) June 12, 2026

Who is 2027 recruit Isaiah Santos?

Rated as the No. 79 prospect in his class, Santos is a four-star recruit (per 247Sports’ composite rankings). He stands at 6-foot-5, 210 pounds and is listed as a small forward. Santos attends Seven Lakes High School in Katy, Texas, approximately 30 miles outside of Houston. For his travel ball, Santos plays for AB Elite.

Isaiah Santos scouting report

Unlike the typical Illini target, Santos isn’t quite a knockdown shooter from deep – although he is capable. Despite being a wing, Santos spends the majority of his time on the interior. He plays with brute physicality and has elite vertical explosion.

With his nifty handle and physical abilities, Santos can get downhill practically at will. He’s also capable of playing out of the post, and he possesses a solid midrange game as well (with a smooth spin-fade over both shoulders).

With his motor and activity blended with his aforementioned size and athleticism, Santos is a monster on the boards – and on both ends of the floor. His defense isn’t far behind his offense, as his lateral agility and those exceptional physical traits equip him to be a versatile, thoroughly effective defender.

An underrated passer, Santos isn’t just willing to make the right play – he’s also constantly seeking it out. Also it's worth mentioning that he’s a menace in the open floor, especially going coast to coast.

How Isaiah Santos would fit at Illinois

If the Illini manage to coax Santos to Champaign, he would fit fairly seamlessly within most Underwood lineups. Illinois is already loaded with offensive creators – or “action guys,” as Underwood often dubs them – which means an active, defensive- and rebounding-oriented player the likes of Santos would be a welcome addition. (Think peak Ty Rodgers.)

By no means is Santos incapable of creating, but he is at his best – and would certainly offer the most value at the collegiate level – off the ball.

His ability to impact the game with his motor – whether it’s creating second-chance opportunities, locking down defensively or finishing off back cuts above the rim – could make him an invaluable addition to an Illini program that often has a surplus of ball-dominant players.