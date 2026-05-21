Illinois Pursuing a Different Type of Target in 2027 Four-Star Lewis Uvwo
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We say it in this space time and again: If Brad Underwood and Illinois offer a high school prospect, that recruit is, among other things, almost surely a gifted shooter (one recent offer certainly fits into that category). With the scheme the Illini now employ, every player on the roster theoretically must be a capable shooter.
But trends are made to be bucked – and that’s exactly what Illinois did when it offered 2027 big man Lewis Uvwo last week, per Uwvo's Instagram story.
Who is Lewis Uvwo?
A four-star recruit in the class of 2027, Uvwo plays his high school ball at Prolific Prep and suits up for Nightrydas Elite on the Nike EYBL Circuit. He is rated as the No. 30 overall player in his class and the fourth-best center (per 247Sports’ composite rankings).
Lewis Uvwo scouting report
Standing at 6-foot-10 with a reported 7-foot-6 wingspan, Uvwo is a towering presence in the paint. More importantly, he knows exactly what to do with that size and length: block shots.
Evidently, he has the physical tools, but Uvwo also has the anticipation to be a dominant rim protector. And just in case it isn’t clear yet, Uvwo isn’t the typical shot-deterring presence. He isn’t just in his own world – he exists in his own universe. Currently, Uwvo is averaging 6.1 blocks per game on the EYBL Circuit – and he seemingly is having a blast while doing it (watch the enjoyment he gets out of erasing shots below).
Offensively, Uvwo is mostly a play finisher. He either dunks or lays in drop-offs from driving teammates, and he also converts on a healthy dosage of second-chance opportunities. His motor and willingness to play his role is second to none.
How would 2027 recruit Lewis Uvwo fit at Illinois?
Now, for the question of the hour: Why did the Illini offer Uvwo, a clearly talented player but also an obvious non-shooter? Well, first, it almost goes without saying that Uvwo is that good in other categories – namely, at turning the paint into a no-fly zone.
Also, Illinois offensive coordinator Tyler Underwood has mentioned that the Illini are less focused on maintaining a five-out offense and more interested in being “three low." Underwood even said that the Illini are “trying to see the dunker spot occupied at all times."
Lo and behold, here is Uvwo, a superb play finisher who embraces the role and who also just so happens to be a one-of-a-kind rim protector. Even so, if Illinois manages to coax Uvwo to Champaign, it will be interesting to see how he gets deployed.
Initially, he figures to occupy that dunker-spot position. But if he develops his back-to-the-basket game, what then? Whether Underwood's Illini would ever decide to again play through a traditional big (think back to the days of Kofi Cockburn) remains to be seen.
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Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.Follow jglangendorf